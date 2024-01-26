Orange Bikes is saved from closure after merging with its UK factory, but will it still be the iconic brand we’ve always loved?

Orange Bikes is back, but where's the juice?

Orange Bikes has been saved from permanent closure, after acquiring “its UK frame manufacturing partner.” Earlier this month we reported the sad news that Orange had appointed administrators to try and solve its debt problems. The implications are then that the brand has managed to restructure its debt and convinced its lenders that its still a viable business.

They’re not insignificant debts either. Guy Kesteven reported for Bike Perfect that Orange and linked company 021C have loans and debts of £4.4 million, with money still owed to one of Orange’s orginal owners Steve Wade, and his wife.

The debt notwithstanding, Orange is clearly going to have to restructure its business if it’s to continue to remain relevant in 2024. It currently has a huge 33 models listed on its website, which is bound to put a huge strain on everything from warehousing to components supply: While sticking with a dealer network exclusively is almost certainly difficult when competing against internet giants like Canyon, and brands that do both like Specialized.

We can probably expect big changes at the brand then. In the mean time, and until we know more, here’s the cheerful news from Halifax…

Orange said in a statement: “After a restructure of the business and its associated companies we are pleased to announce that Orange bikes is set to continue under the ownership of Ash Ball.”

“As part of a restructure, Orange Bikes has successfully acquired its UK frame manufacturing partner. This is a significant development that brings us one step closer to realising our ambitious plan of having the entire company exist under one roof.”

“With this acquisition, we will be able to streamline our operations and create a more efficient production process. The new facility, just 2 miles from our current headquarters, will serve as the new home for Orange Bikes. It will house both frame fabrication facility and bike assembly, allowing us to unify the entire production process in one location.

“This integration will enable us to have greater control over the manufacturing process, ensuring the highest quality standards for our bikes. From the delivery of the aluminium for which we are famed, at one end of the factory, to the shipment of complete bikes from the other, we will have a seamless and efficient workflow.

“We are excited about this new chapter in the Orange Bikes story and the opportunities it presents. This move not only strengthens our position in the industry but also demonstrates our commitment to British bike manufacturing.”

More to follow…