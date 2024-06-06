Bread, milk, eggs, and an eMTB? Lidl becomes latest supermarket to sell electric bikes

The Fischer Montis 6.0i Fully MTB boasts a Brose mid-drive motor and a SRAM groupset for €2,600

Cheap electric mountain bikes aren’t anything new, but seeing them in the middle aisle as you do your weekly shop is. Lidl is the latest supermarket to jump on the e-bike bandwagon, so we thought we’d take a look and see if it really is the bargain it appears to be. The bike in question is a Fischer Montis 6.0i Fully MTB, priced at €2,606.05. It has a Brose Drive S mid-drive motor, and 150mm travel front and rear. But is it really that good value? If you want to see what else you can get for your money, read our guide to the best electric mountain bikes.

Lidl’s Fischer Montis 6.0i Fully MTB need to know:

Priced at €2,606 (roughly £2,220 at the time of writing)

Uses a Brose Drive S mid-motor, which gives up to 90Nm of torque

150mm of travel front and rear, thanks to the RockShox Recon and Monarch components

27.5in wheels front and rear

SRAM SX Eagle 1×12-speed drivetrain

Claimed weight of 25.5kg

Should you buy a supermarket eMTB?

On the surface, €2600 for an eMTB, let alone a mid-drive one with a pretty powerful mid-drive motor looks like it could be too good to be true. And it might be by the time this is published, as Lidl is running out of them fast – apparently there’s an appetite for e-bikes while you’re in the supermarket. But joking aside, the spec isn’t half bad for something that price. Sure, it doesn’t look fantastic, and some of the components could probably do with being swapped out, but the bare bones of it could be more than enough for someone starting their electric mountain bike journey.

Looking at the Fischer website (through Google translate) to get an idea of the target market, and the blurb says “the Enduro Fully makes your heart beat faster when biking over root carpets, rooty ground or flowing trails.”

The spec

Let’s delve into the spec a bit deeper. So first up, the frame. It’s a one-size-fits-all job here, which is fine as long as you want a 44cm frame and 27.5in wheels – oh and it just has one colour option, matte black.

The meat and bones of the bike, however, is the drive system. It uses Brose’s Drive S mid-motor which offers up to 90Nm of torque. We’ve actually included this in our list of the best e-bike motors, and it features on Specialized models so you know it’s in good company.

This is paired with a 504Wh integrated battery, which Fischer claims will offer up to 120km of range. It also runs 150mm travel front and rear, with RockShox Recon forks and a RockShox Monarch rear shock.

In terms of groupset, it runs SRAM’s SX Eagle 1×12-speed and Clarks hydraulic disc brakes, so a bit of money saving has gone on there. The 27.5in rims run Maxxis Assegai and Rekon tyres.

Fischer Montis 6.0i Fully MTB

The full build weighs a claimed 25.5kg, which isn’t the heaviest but definitely not particularly lightweight. On paper it looks like the spec is reasonable for the price, but the geometry probably doesn’t complement that. It would probably work well for someone starting out and not wanting to spend a lot of money, but it depends if you’d rather buy a decent frame and build from there or not.

It looks like the bike is only available in Europe for now, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled in that middle aisle this summer to see if the Fischer Montis 6.0i Fully MTB makes an appearance.

lidl.de