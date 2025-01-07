Bosch e-bike owners can now lock their batteries through their phone or Kiox displays to deter theft

This and "other digital security solutions" from Bosch aim to further deter thieves from stealing your e-bike, or parts of it.

Bosch’s Smart System equipped e-bikes just got another security upgrade, in the form of a Battery Lock. Essentially, it’s another digital lock for your Bosch powered e-bike, but this one prevents the battery from being used if it is stolen.

Will it make Bosch e-bikes less attractive to thieves?

In theory, it could. The new Battery Lock works by essentially locking the battery to your bike. So, if a PowerTube or PowerPack are removed from your bike and inserted into another e-bike with the Bosch Smart System, the motor will be deactivated as the battery is locked to your e-bike.

Not only will this make it more of a hassle for thieves, but it could make reselling the batteries more difficult as they simply won’t work with other bikes – although, who has ever known a bike thief to worry about post-purchase customer reviews?

How do you use the Bosch Battery Lock?

The new Battery Lock function works with the eBike Flow app, and/or the Kiox 500 and 300 displays. The tool works alongside the eBike Lock and eBike Alarm functions, already in place within the Bosch Smart System.

It is compatible with all batteries already in use within the Bosch Smart System – such as the new Bosch CX motor and 800Wh battery – and those are usually already secured with a mechanical lock. If, however, a thief bypasses this, the digital lock could offer some consolation that at least the thieves will probably get frustrated at barriers to prevent reuse or resale.

Gregor Dasbach, Head of Digital Business at Bosch eBikeSystems commented on the new function: “The battery is one of the most valuable eBike components. With Battery Lock, eBike riders get a smart security function that helps them to protect their eBike even better against theft and to park it more carefree.

“The expansion of our digital theft protection portfolio brings us a big step closer to our vision of ensuring that no eBike with a Bosch system is stolen in the future.”

Users with a Bosch Smart System equipped e-bike will be able to install the function from Summer 2025 as part of a Flow+ subscription, which costs €4.99 per month or €39.99 for a year.

For more information, visit bosch-ebike.com/en/