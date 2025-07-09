The UK’s longest blue trail boasts 450m of vertical descent, a gondola to get you to the top, and it’s open again after an 18-month closure

Britain's longest gondola-accessed blue trail – the endless Blue Doon at Nevis Range – reopened last weekend.

After closing over 18 months ago, Blue Doon at the Nevis Range, home to the UK’s infamous World Cup downhill track, has finally reopened. It’s the longest UK blue-graded trail with gondola access (not that there are that many), and was forced to close after storms caused immense damage to the trail back at the start of 2024.

It officially reopened on Saturday 5 July, and has been “completely reworked from top to bottom,” according to the Nevis Range.

Blue Doon’s new lower section takes riders further west, after fallen trees severely damaged the trail, but it retains its length of just over 5km in total with over 450 metres of descending.

Originally opening in 2021, Blue Doon offers a great alternative to the hardcore World Champs DH track also accessible via the gondola. Much of the track is exposed, and the terrain is reflected in this, with tough Highlands weather making its mark with exposed bedrock and boardwalks over the boggiest areas.

To find the trail, head up on the gondola then turn right up the road that goes past the DH starting point. Continue following the road to the trail head, which is just before the ski lift.

The Nevis Range Mountain Bike Trail Centre is just north of Fort William in the Lochaber region of Scotland, and is home to the infamous World Champs downhill track as well as several other DH and XC trails within the lower forest area.

The centre has seen some development recently, with a hotel being built at the base camp area. There is also a café, bike hire, plenty of parking and more facilities for riders.

A MTB season pass for 2025 costs £416.79 for an adult and £227.79 for under 18s, but for full details on uplift schedules and pricing can be found on the Nevis Range website.

nevisrange.co.uk