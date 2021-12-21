Millions of real routes, customized workouts, different virtual velodromes, professional fitness classes and much more

BKOOL is essentially a cycling simulator. Pair a smart bike or turbo trainer with some sort of device or computer and enter a virtual world of pedal powered interaction.

Whichever set-up you opt for, you’re guaranteed to get the thrill of riding outdoors whilst actually being indoors. BKOOL is the most complete and realistic virtual cycling simulator. Millions of real cycling routes, the ability to create your own workouts, virtual velodromes, fitness classes with professional instructors all combine to make an unbeatable experience.

It works with pretty much any type of bike: road bike, mountain bike, gravel bike, or if you have a Smart Trainer, you can use that. BKOOL is compatible with the most popular smart trainers and smart bike brands in the market.

A world of possibilities

All types of cycling, velodrome action, workouts and fitness. For those who like a challenge you can either pit yourself against other BKOOLers in one-off races or longer term leagues, or you can set training goals just for yourself. In terms of where you can ride in the virtual world, it’s pretty limitless.

Create your own virtual routes and upload them either by recording a video of your 3D route or using GPX data. Or select any of the millions of routes already uploaded by the BKOOL community, including Mountain Bike virtual routes with 3D and video view.

The BKOOL simulator is compatible with Strava and Garmin Connect, so you will able to to share all your training sessions with your social media community automatically.

BKOOL is the only cycling simulator that offers a velodrome experience. Individual pursuit, team pursuit, Keirin, strategy, sprints and so forth. Pure adrenaline. With 3D simulations of the London velodrome, the Valencia Velodrome and the Galapagar Velodrome in Madrid. BKOOL is the official Partner Series of the UCI Track Champions League.

BKOOL offers cycling workouts and fitness scheme designed by professional trainers. You can also easily create your own workouts based on duration, whilst defining personal power zones and cadence targets if you so desire. Or if you prefer, you can upload your own workouts sessions directly from Training Peaks to the BKOOL simulator. The fitness modes are ideal for novice cyclists as well as more experienced riders.

Events and professional riders

There are events happening all the time on BKOOL. Whether these are social rides with professional cyclists and whole cycling teams, or challenges against – and training sessions with – the pros, or even virtual competitive races (such as the Giro d’Italia Virtual), there is always something going on the BKOOL event calendar.

BKOOL have cycling ambassadors such as Chris Froome, Sergio Higuita, Oscar Freire and the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, all of whom take part in these virtual events, sharing in the experience with BKOOL users all around the world.

Try BKOOL for 30 days for free

The app is free to download on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, and BKOOL is offering a 30-day free trial to new members.

Giro d’Italia Virtual hosted by BKOOL

In addition to its calendar of virtual cycling events, BKOOL is the official host of the Giro d’Italia Virtual in collaboration with RCS Sport.

In the Giro d’Italia Virtual you can experience many of the best sections, time trials and mountain climbs of the Giro d’Italia. All of this is brought to your home thanks to a new virtual simulation technology which mixes real HD videos recorded on the last edition of the Giro d’Italia with different 3D elements. With this new simulation, we can say that BKOOL has got the most immersive and realistic indoor cycling experience of the market.

As well as the amazing experience of virtually riding the Giro d’Italia, there are numerous prizes up for grabs: hospitality at the Giro d’Italia or Strade Bianche or Milano-San Remo for two people, vouchers for BKOOL Premium, Giro d’Italia jerseys and merchandise.

BKOOL pricing

BKOOL is the cheapest indoor training solutions in the market. Just for €9.99 / month, you can enjoy million of real routes, lot of virtual live events and all the rest of possibilities of this complete indoor cycling simulator. Moreover, it includes a yearly option just for €96 / year.

