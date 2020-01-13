BikePark Wales continues with plan to take over the world*

*more car parking, glamping, shower and toilet block, adventure play area, wider site landscaping

Made possible by private investors and part funded by the European Union and Welsh Government agricultural fund for rural development.

>>> Winners of MBR Trail of the Year in association with SRAM

BikePark Wales’ press release

BikePark Wales – The Master Plan!

We are excited to be able to announce that after 2 years of careful planning, blood, sweat and perhaps a few tears planning permission has now been granted for our masterplan facilities development at BikePark Wales.

Already under construction (planning granted in 2019) is our green flow trail and our new visitor welcome centre, bike wash, patio extension and landscaping works which are due for completion by the end of April this year. These improvements will make the bike park more inclusive, easier to use and will improve the environment around the existing visitor centre.

The next step for us is to add more car parking, glamping accommodation, a shower and toilet block, an adventure play area and wider site landscaping improvements. Designing the development masterplan has been a challenging process. We are lucky enough to operate on a beautiful site, parts of which are a site of importance for nature conservation so the development has been designed in consultation with Natural Resources Wales, ecologists from the local authority and our own ecologists to minimise any impact, retain mature trees and enhance the environment wherever possible. The result is a plan that not only delivers a great layout for riders to enjoy but does so in a sensitive way, it is of utmost importance to us that we minimise impact on the very environment that allows our business to thrive.

We anticipate that the first phase of car park expansion will be completed by the end of 2020 along with the shower and toilet block, first wave of glamping accommodation and landscaping improvements. The whole plan may take several years to develop as we balance our continued investment in trails with facilities improvements but what we can promise is more trails, more parking and even better facilities in the years to come! Riders won’t need to wait long to see the first wave of improvements however with our green trail and new visitor welcome centre scheduled to open this April.

Having been through a public consultation period the final planning decision went to committee on the 8th January. BikePark Wales co-founder Martin Astley commented:

“I went along to observe the planning committee meeting and I was pretty nervous! It was amazing though, several of the councillors spoke out in support of the development and shared stories of the positive impact that BikePark Wales and our visiting riders are having on the local area. I have to admit it was quite an emotional moment for me, I’m so proud of our whole team at BPW and the riders that visit too. Mountain bikers are on the whole a pretty amazing bunch, those that visit from out of town have integrated so well in the area and are viewed really positively by the local community, that’s in no small part due to the way people behave and respect one another and the environment. The local community too have been so supportive since we opened in 2013, they’ve welcomed us completely and this next step for the park wouldn’t be possible without the support of both the community and our loyal riders. Planning permission for this next step for BPW was passed unanimously by the committee and I’m now excited to get cracking and keep the evolution of the park going!”

“We need more car parking, the shower and toilet block has been on the hit list for a long time and we’ve always planned to have glamping on site so it’s great to have permission in place and a plan to see this become reality. The addition of the green trail this coming Spring is going to be incredible, the trail is looking awesome, a real mountain bike trail, a singletrack but one designed so that novice riders can enjoy the trail, the exhilaration of mountain biking. It will allow riders who would love to try uplift accessed riding but don’t feel ready for our blue trails to come and give it a go as well as opening the park up to younger riders, I have a three year old son and I can’t wait to ride with him at BPW!!”

This development is possible thanks to the support of private investors who have been tirelessly supportive through the lengthy design and planning process and is part funded by the European Union and Welsh Government agricultural fund for rural development. We would like to thank both for their support and for sharing our vision for an ever improving BikePark Wales.