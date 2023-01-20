YT’s new Capra Core 1 is a low-cost enduro sled

Direct sales brand extends the Core family to its lowest pricepoint, at £2,699

YT has added a new budget version of the Capra to its enduro lineup, called the Core 1 it leads with a beefy RockShox ZEB Base fork, comes mullet or 29er, packs in 170mm travel, and costs £2,699.

Need to know

New YT Capra Core costs £2,699 and is the entry-level bike

170mm travel, paired with a RockShox ZEB Base fork

Bike comes as full 29er, or an MX version with more progressive suspension feel

Alloy frame with asymmetrical Side Wing design, water bottle and tool straps

RockShox Super Deluxe Select R shock, Sun Ringle Duroc Comp SD37 wheels

Five sizes, from S-XXL, one colour: Sludge Green

Core 2 model also gets a 2023 update, with long 200mm dropper

Peanuts that aint, but the new Capra Core 1 uses the same hydroformed aluminium frame as pricier Core 2, with the asymmetrical Side Wing brace design we first saw on the carbon Core 4, leaving space for a bottle and tool strap mounts too. That makes it a wicked prospect for the money, and ideal to upgrade too. It takes more than fancy asymemetrical struts to make it one of the best enduro mountain bikes out there though, it takes sorted geometry, best in class components and pure speed both up and downhill.

The eagle eyed amongst you will have noticed it’s exactly the same as Canyon’s Torque 29 AL 5 enduro bike too. Having both YT and Canyon go head to head at these pricepoints can only be a good thing for riders, as the direct sales heavyweights compete with each other for your attention.

Core philosophy

The YT Capra Core 1 comes in both mixed wheel and 29er options, and the suspension characteristics change with your choice. Opt for the MX wheels and YT tells us the bike is more progressive for bike park riding, while the 29er version is more linear to maximise grip and soak up rough terrain.

Doing the heavy lifting on both variants is a RockShox Super Deluxe Select R shock, putting out 170mm travel on both MX and 29er. YT now has a useful app on its site that’ll help you set it up: Put in the bike details and your weight and it’ll fire recommended shock and fork pressures and rebound settings so you can get riding with minimal fuss.

Core 1 spec

Rounding out the package are SRAM DB8 brakes with 200mm rotors and a SRAM Eagle 12speed drivetrain. The bike uses an E*Thirteen TRS chainguide, YT’s own cockpit and Sun Ringle Duroc Comp SD37 wheels. Dropper post duties come courtesy of YT’s own excellent Postman, and it’s size specific stretching up to 200mm in size XXL.

There are five sizes to pick from, and we’d suggest going heading along to the YT Mill in Surrey if you’re in any doubt about sizing.

The only fly in the ointment is that, while the Maxxis Assegai and Minion DHR II tyre combo is excellent in terms of grip, the EXO casing isn’t appropriate for an enduro rig. Sell them straight away and get something better or you’ll be plagued with flats.

YT Capra Core 2

There’s a new version of the Capra Core 2 out as well. We rode the previous model back in 2022 and loved its easy-to-ride personality, and now it gets a SRAM GX 12speed drivetrain, a definite upgrade over the old bike with NX.

YT has also upped the drop on the YT Postman across all five sizes – 200mm for size XXL, 170mm for XL/L, 150mm for M and 125mm for a size S.

The suspension comes courtesy of a Fox 38 Performance fork and Float X rear shock. Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy wheels, Maxxis Assegai & DHR II tyres and SRAM Code R brakes complete the components. The finishing kit is topped off by an E*thirteen cockpit, ODI grips, and the classic SDG Bel Air 3.0 saddle.