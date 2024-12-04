Will Forbidden be the first brand to get DJI’s motor? Leaked report suggest the hyper punchy Avinox drive unit will power an upcoming eDreadnought

Will Forbidden be the first independent brand to use the powerful DJI Avinox e-bike system?

The word on the street is that DJI never intended to start the Amflow bike brand. Seems crazy, right? But when all of the established mountain bike brands refused to partner with DJI for the launch of its impressive Avinox Drive System, it was left no choice but to go it alone.

And given how well DJI’s Amflow bikes have been received by both the public and media, I bet there are quite a few brands regretting the decision not to get on DJI’s Avinox high-speed train before it departed. We certainly rated the Amflow PL Carbon Pro pretty highly when Danny reviewed the bike back in October.

Well, now there’s a new rumour. And it’s that Forbidden is set to launch e-bike versions of the Druid and Dreadnought platforms, both running the DJI Avinox e-bike system. Mountain Bikes Canada broke the story, and while it would make a great April fool, the level of detail indicates that an industry insider may have leaked the information.

According to the news story the official launch will take place at Sea Otter 2025, and Mountain Bikes Canada even described the look of the new Dreadnought as “a high-pivot Orbea Rise”. But given the more enduro focus, it could actually look more like the Orbea Wild that we tested against the Canyon Strive last year.

And if the story is true, the bikes will still use high-pivot idler designs, with custom 600Wh batteries for optimum weight distribution. You’ll also get fast charging, so 0-75% in 1.5 hours and there will be affordable “S Kit” builds, where the focus is on suspension components.

Savings are reportedly being made with SRAM’s new mechanical T-type transmission, too. Yes, there’s a cable actuated SRAM T-type transmission in the pipeline. As for the new Forbidden eDruid and eDreadnought, we’ll have to wait until Sea Otter 2025 to see if they really exist.