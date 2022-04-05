The redesigned Intense Tracer 279 is here, and it’s MX

Designed with the input of EWS champion Isabeau Courdurier and downhill legend Aaron Gwin, the latest incarnation of the Tracer is a carbon race-ready fun machine.

The bike that began life way back in 1999 has been reinvented for the modern enduro rider, and the modern rider full stop. The new Intense Tracer 279 boasts 170mm of travel, MX wheels and geometry designed to fly up climbs and rampage down descents. Has Intense developed a bike worthy of inclusion in our best enduro bikes category? We’ll let you know as soon as we get our hands on it.

Need to know

Redesigned carbon frame with longer, lower and slacker geometry

MX wheels

Bottom link-driven shock

In-frame storage

Available in two builds and frame-only

Expert build with Fox suspension, S build with Öhlins

Downtube frame protection

Quick release rear axle

Years in the making

While the story of the Tracer 279 started back in 1999 with the first iteration of this bike, this most recent incarnation first saw dirt under its wheels during the 2019 Enduro World Series when Intense team rider Isabeau Courdurier raced a selection of prototypes across the season. She claimed her final victory of a perfect season in Zermatt, Switzerland, on the MX version prototype, which was to become the blueprint for the Tracer 279 that we see today.

Courdurier isn’t the only pro to leave her mark on the bike’s evolution. 2019 was also the year that downhill legend Aaron Gwin joined Intense and, working with owner and CEO Jeff Steber, added his input or ‘design thumbprint’ to it.

Of course, you might be wondering why, if the bike was being refined in 2019, we’ve had to wait until 2022 to be able to get our riding gloves on it? The answer is that pesky little virus that’s been causing disruption globally. Keep your eyes peeled on the Intense website as it will be available to buy from mid-May.

Longer, lower, slacker

Intense are on board with the longer, lower and slacker geometry trend for burly bikes, with a flip chip that allows the geometry to be tweaked between high and low settings, and a 64.5 degree head angle in the high setting with a 77.9 degree effective seat angle. Reach-wise, it ranges from 425mm in size small to 505mm in XL, with a bottom bracket height of 349mm and chainstay length of 437mm across all sizes.

With the size large as an example, in the high setting geometry results in a reach of 480mm, stack of 636mm, 1257mm wheelbase, 437mm chainstay length, 64.5 degree head angle and 77.9 degree effective seat angle.

Those are geometry numbers designed to support efficient climbing and fast, techy descending, but they’re not the only design elements that have been added to make this bike an all-round enduro, bike park or backcountry machine.

The rear shock is driven by the lower suspension link, which both keeps the centre of gravity nice and low for stability on descents, and offers a firmer, more efficient pedal platform for climbs. The top link is integrated into the frame design and is constructed from carbon for lighter weight and greater strength.

Cables are routed internally, and ISCG 05 mounts make adding a chain device or bash guard a doddle, plus the threaded bottom bracket is good to see.

Frame protection has been well thought out with ‘Flak’ guards on the downtube and under the BB area, a soft compound chainstay protector, and integrated rear fender or mud-guard. The Intense Tracer 279 also has on-board frame storage, named Chad Storage in honour of Chad Petersen, the COO of Intense who sadly passed away in 2019.

Intense Tracer 279 range overview

The revamped Tracer 279 is available in two builds and a frame-only package, and will be available retail from mid-May.

Intense Tracer 279 frame

Price: $3299/€3,199/£2,799

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Frame: Carbon monocoque, carbon top link, titanium hardware, internal shift, dropper post and brake routing, ISCG05 mounts, Flak Guard, Shuttle Guard, Chad In-frame storage.

Shock: Öhlins TTX22M coil

Intense Tracer 279 Expert build

Price: $5,499/€4,999/£4,799

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Frame: Carbon

Forks: Fox 38 fork 170mm

Shock: Fox Performance Elite DHX2 coil

Groupset: SRAM NX Eagle 12spd

Brakes: SRAM Code R

Dropper post: Intense Recon dropper, size specific

Wheels: EThirteen LG1 Enduro 29” front, 27.5” rear with Intense alloy hubs

Tyres: Maxxis Minion 3C MaxxTerra EXO+

Intense Tracer 279 S build