Nukeproof is coming back to Britain with distribution and a UK office under new ownership by Belgian Cycling Factory

Belgian Cycling Factory launches UK office, from which it will distribute the reborn Nukeproof range of bikes.

Nukeproof owner, Belgian Cycling Factory, has announced it is launching a UK office, from which it will distribute Nukeproof bikes in the UK. Russell Merry, previously of Hot Wheels, Frasers Group/Evans Cycles will be appointed Managing Director of the Belgian Cycling Factory UK business.

We reported back in February that the mountain bike brand Nukeproof had been sold to Belgian bike brand for an undisclosed fee, as well as taking on some of its staff. This looks like a development of that, and we’re super excited about it. The brand also owns Ridley and Eddy Merckx bikes, although we’re most excited about the development of Nukeproof bikes – of which we saw a Dissent Carbon prototype at Eurobike.

It’s also good news for the industry as well as consumers, as Belgian Cycling Factory affirms its commitment to the UK.

Jochim Aerts, CEO of Belgian Cycling Factory, said: “We’re excited to establish a direct presence in the UK and Ireland. This new office allows us to better support our valued retail partners and grow the Ridley, Eddy Merckx and Nukeproof brands in a market that is passionate about performance cycling. At a time when some brands are reducing their commitment to the UK, Belgian Cycling Factory is stepping up to expand our market share.”

So what does this mean for Nukeproof’s loyal fanbase? Essentially it means the brand will be available to buy again – not just new old stock from Evans Cycles. And as we reported in our interview with Jochim Aerts recently, it’s clear BCF believes in the brand and will be developing new models, too.

So, keep an eye out for Nukeproof hitting retailers near you soon.

cyclingfactory.be