YT’s Capra and Decoy get special edition Uncaged 9 models with Ohlins suspension and mullet wheels

Boutique spec at High St prices makes the new YT Capra and Decoy Uncaged 9 a mouth-watering prospect

Calling all mullet-lovers. YT has unleashed new MX special editions with trick Ohlins suspension, coil shocks and Crankbrothers wheels. Both the high acclaimed Decoy (one of the best e-bikes on the market and our 2021 e-bike of the Year Winner) and Capra (one of the best enduro bikes) come with the boutique spec, giving customers the opportunity to get the high end custom look and performance at down to earth prices. Say hello to the YT Capra MX Uncaged 9 and YT Decoy MX Uncaged 9.

YT Capra MX Uncaged 9

Need to know

Price: £3799 / $3999

£3799 / $3999 Weight (small): 16.1kg / 35.49lb

The Uncaged 9 model of YT’s enduro race-winning Capra is built around a hydroformed alloy frame and this represents the third iteration of this bike – we loved it when we tested the Capra 29 Core 4 last year. It comes complete with double sealed frame bearings, top tube mounts for riders who like to add extra storage, a geometry flip chip and SRAM UDH mech hanger. Home mechanics can also rejoice in the news that it gets a BSA 73mm threaded bottom bracket too.

Available in five sizes from small to XXL, the new alloy frame also has updated geometry with a 77.6º seat angle and 64.2º head angle, steeper and slacker respectively over previous models. The result, YT states, is a bike with a more comfortable pedalling position as well as ‘serious sending prowess’.

The YT Capra MX Uncaged 9 comes fitted with an Ohlins 38 RXFM.2 fork with TTX18 damper and externally adjustable high and low speed compression and damping, where the twin piston, triple chamber air spring means buh-bye to tokens, as ample adjustment and fine tuning is possible with a shock pump.

At the back, an Ohlins TTX22m coil shock provides bounce control with a twin-tubed damping circuit that offers traction, stability and consistency.

The package is completed with SRAM GX Eagle 10-52t 12-speed drivetrain and Code R brakes, with controls mounted on a Renthal Fatbar and Apex stem with ODI grips, plus a YT Postman dropper seatpost and SDG Bel Air 3.0 saddle. Crankbrothers supply the mullet, with Synthesis Enduro wheels outfitted with a Maxxis Assegai MaxxTerra EXO at the front and DHR II MaxxTerra EXO+ at the back.

YT Decoy MX Uncaged 9

Need to know

Price: £6399 / $7499

£6399 / $7499 Wight (size S): 23.50kg / 51.81lb

It’s not just analogue enduro machines that get the Uncaged 9 treatment; YT has also given the all-mountain Decoy e-bike to some mixed-wheelsized love.

Based around a carbon hybrid MX-ready frame with YT’s V4L suspension, the mullet YT Decoy is powered by a Shimano EP8 drive unit which provides 85nm of torque controlled by a low-profile Shimano E7000 display and remote switch mounted to Renthal Fatbar handlebars, with a custom non-Shimano 540Wh battery to keep a low centre of gravity.

Ohlins provide the suspension here too, with a RXF38M.2 fork with 170mm travel up front and a TTX22M coil spring shock at the rear controlling 165mm of travel.

The 12-speed Shimano XT groupset with Hyperglide+ shifting offers slick, smooth gear changes, SRAM Code R brakes, YT Postman dropper seatpost with SDG Bel Air 3.0 saddle, and the same Crankbrothers and Maxxis wheel and tyre combo as offered on the YT Capra MX Uncaged 9.

Coil spring rate options

Each Uncaged 9 bike will ship with one coil spring, with spring rate determined by the estimated rider weight for each size of bike. If you want to tweak things, YT suggest contacting the UK Mill for set-up support, or booking into one of the Suspension Tuning sessions the brand already runs.

Given how crucial getting the right spring rate is for optimal setup, it’s interesting that YT has opted to ship each bike with only one coil. It begs a comparison with Canyon who, for example, sends three springs with its relevant models, covering the estimated spring rate, plus one either side to ensure each rider gets the performance they want.

It would be good to see something like this option in the future from YT, and the brand have commented that a spring exchange program might be something they look into further down the line.

The spring rates per size of the Capra and Decoy are as follows: