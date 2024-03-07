Lee Cougan launches the Crossfire Trail, a 120mm travel XC bike that boasts a broader remit. But does it deliver?

One look at the numbers alone and the Crossfire Trail is clearly forced on XC racing

XC racing is evolving at a blistering pace and the bikes need to keep up. So the new Crossfire Trail from Lee Cougan boasts 120mm travel, remote lockouts and clearance for 2.4in tyres. It also has an impressive frame weight, with shock, of only 1850g. So does the “Trail” tag indicate that it’s a modern downcountry bike? Not quite.

Need to know

Full carbon chassis XC bike with flexstay suspension

Claimed 1850g frame and shock weight (size M)

120mm travel front and rear

Structural Crossbar System boosts stiffness

Oversized bearings improve durability

Double bottle cage mounts

Clearance for 2.4in tyres on 30mm rims

Neat steerer tube multi-tool

Four frame sizes: S to XL

Three builds, RE, Race and Team all with SRAM AXS

If we take a closer look at what Lee Cougan has done with the new Crossfire Trail platform, it’s obvious that XC racing and the finish line are still the focus here, even if the bike clearly has a broader remit.

Full carbon frame for weight saving

The full carbon Crossfire Trail frame has some really neat features. Take the inverted diamond downtube profile for example. The flat part on the underside of the tube is reinforced for impact resistance, while the upper sections have been made slimmer to save precious grams. Claimed weight for the Crossfire Trail frame, with shock, in size M, is 1850g which is super competitive.

By positioning the trunnion mounted shock vertically and low in the frame, Lee Cougan has been able lower the centre of gravity and capitalise on the extra material needed to reinforce the shock mount to boost stiffness in the bottom bracket area for a snappy pedalling response. It calls this its Structural Crossbar System. The wrap-around chainstay design that extends in front of the main pivot eliminates the need of a traditional chainstay bridge, which in turn allows Lee Cougan to offer relatively short 430mm chainstays and clearance for 2.4in tyres mounted on 30mm rims.

More suspension makes it more capable

With 120mm travel at both ends the Crossfire Trail is designed for the rigours of modern XC riding and for race heads to have more fun when not between the tape. The rear suspension is a classic flex stay design, where fever pivots save weight, cost and complexity. Because the head of the shock sits inside a tunnel in the downtube, Lee Cougan provides a neat valve adapter so you can actually attach a shock pump.

The two top bikes get Fox Float DPS shocks and Fox 34 Factory StepCast forks, and twin remote lockouts. For the entry level RE Eagle build, Lee Cougan switches to a RockShox SID Luxe Ultimate shock and SID RL fork.

Modern sizing and geometry

Lee Cougan claims to have progressive geometry. But with a 67.5º head angle the steering geometry on the Crossfire Trail is conservative for a brand new 120mm travel bike with Trail in its name. Granted it’s only a hair steeper than the 120mm Scott Spark RC, but next to a dedicated lightweight trail bike like the Transition Spur which has a 66º head angle, the Lee Cougan looks positively XC.

In terms of sizing, the Crossfire Trail also leans more towards pure XC. Reach on the size L is 457mm and combined with the one-piece bar and stem combo which has a virtual 95mm stem on the size L, you’ll easily achieve a stretched race ready riding position. There are four frame sizes to choose from and all share the same back ends with relatively short 430mm chainstays. Which is why the slightly steeper 75.3º seat tube angle will really help keep the front wheel under control on the steepest climbs.

Tools, storage and water as standard

All three models come with a neat Granite Design multi-tool with 9 essential tools stashed inside the fork steerer tube. Where the flip open cover doubles as a computer/Garmin mount.

There’s also a top-tube mounted accessory bag that’s a collaborative design with Miss Grape or you can run double bottle mounts on all but the small frame option.

Meet the Lee Cougan Crossfire Trail range

Lee Cougan Crossfire Trail RE Eagle €5,899/$7,099

Transmission: Sram GX Eagle AXS

Fork: RockShox SID RL, 120mm travel

Shock: RockShox Sid Luxe Ultimate, Remote lock out

Seatpost: KS Range, 125mm travel

Brakes: Magura MT4

Stem: LeadTech Trail 60mm

Handlebar: FSA Comet 740mm

Wheels: Microtech RK25 / DT Swiss XRC 1501

Tires: Continental Cross-King 2.3″ (Black Chilli compound, TL-Ready)

Lee Cougan Crossfire Trail Race Eagle €7,659/$8,999

Transmission: Sram XO Eagle AXS

Fork: Fox 34 Factory StepCast, 120mm travel, FIT4 (3-Position Remote)

Shock: Fox Float DPS Factory Remote

Seatpost: Fox Transfer SL Factory, 125mm travel (100mm for size S)

Brakes: Magura MT8 SL

Cockpit: Lee Cougan Comptrol integrated (S,M/85mm; L,XL/95mm)

Wheels: Microtech RK25 / DT Swiss XRC 1501

Tires: Continental Cross-King 2.3″ (Black Chilli compound, TL-Ready)

Lee Cougan Crossfire Trail Team Eagle €8,499/$9,999