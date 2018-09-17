BMC Fourstroke 01 aims to be the next step in XC evolution

Now with added RAD

BMC Fourstroke 01 is the Swiss company’s latest in a long line of race machines to be given an injection of trail bike influence.

BMC Fourstroke 01 need to know

Redesigned full carbon 29er specific frame producing 100mm of rear wheel travel.

New carbon upper link reduces weight and increases stiffness.

BWC (Big Wheel Concept) geometry features slack 67.5° head angle, longer reach measurements, super short 429mm chainstay length and short stem lengths.

RAD (Race Application Dropper), fully integrated dropper. 345 gram all-in weight.

APS suspension aimed around efficient pedalling and mid-stroke support without sacrificing small bump sensitivity.

Frame weight with shock – 2180g. Full system with RAD dropper – 2525g.

Available in three full builds and frame only.

BMC has realised that the next generation of cross country race bikes need to be more capable than ever before thanks to the rise of increasingly technical courses on the world cup circuit. Riders are demanding machines that can instil confidence and increase recovery in order to survive the brutal nature of the courses. The Fourstroke 01 attempts to answer these demands thanks to its progressive geometry and, probably the most interesting feature, the RAD integrated dropper post. This utilises the seat tube as the outer sleeve, allowing the overall weight to be around 100 grams lighter than most conventional droppers. The RAD offers 90mm of drop and unlike other integrated designs does not require any cutting of the post to fit a wide range of saddle heights.

With reach measurements and a head angle normally reserved for more trail oriented machines, the Fourstroke 01 is destined to be another bike that could potentially appeal as a lightweight, short travel ripper. Not just a cross country race specific machine.

BMC Fourstroke 01 ONE spec

Fox Factory level suspension. 32 Float SC FIT4 suspension fork (100mm). Float DPS rear shock (100mm).

SRAM XX1 Eagle drivetrain.

SRAM Level Ultimate brakes.

DT Swiss XRC 1200 carbon wheelset, 29″, 25mm internal width.

Vittoria Barzo TR 29×2.25″ tyres.

BMC Carbon 750mm handlebar.

BMC Fourstroke 01 TWO spec

Fox Performance level suspension. 32 Float SC GRIP suspension fork (100mm). Float DPS rear shock (100mm).

Shimano XTR 1×12 drivetrain.

Shimano XTR brakes.

DT Swiss XR 1501 Spline One wheelset.

Vittoria Barzo 29×2.25″ tyres.

BMC carbon 750mm handlebar.

BMC Fourstroke 01 THREE spec