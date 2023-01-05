Best Rapha Trail mountain bike clothing deals

Looking to get your hand on some cheap Rapha mountain bike kit? Or at least cheaper than full-price? There's a load of Rapha Trail kit on sale at the moment.

When Rapha, originally a road cycling brand, decided to jump into the world of trail and mountain bike kit, it was understandably viewed with suspicion. But it turns out the brand pretty much nailed it, with Rapha Trail kit frequently topping lists like our best mountain bike jackets, and products like the Rapha Trail kneepads scoring highly in our reviews.

However, one thing Rapha ain’t is budget, and generally you’ve got to be prepared to spend a fair wedge of cash to get hold of some of this top-rated kit.

One way to get it for less is to hold out for the brands sales. These are held a few times a year, with discounts all the way up to an impressive 50%…and sometimes more! It’s the perfect time to grab those bits of gear you’ve been coveting.

Jump to: Rapha Trail men’s clothing sale

Jump to: Rapha Trail women’s clothing sale

Rapha Trail men’s clothing sale

Whether you’re after the new Rapha Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket, some riding trousers or even just a new hoody, there are loads of men’s clothing and kit bargains to be found in the Rapha sale.

Other colours and a range of sizes are available for most of these items, but be fast if you have your eye on something, as stock is likely to sell out which will of course affect availability and range.

Rapha Men’s Trail Technical T-shirt

£22.00 £55.00

MBR scored this an impressive 9/10 when we tested it, and there are now a selection of colours and sizes in the sale, with this being the cheapest. View Deal

Rapha Men’s Trail Pants

£65.00 £130.00

The Rapha Trail Pants also scored highly when we tested them, excelling at quality, comfort and features. View Deal

Rapha Men’s Trail Windblock Jersey

£60.00 £100.00

Keep cosy when it’s cold with a combination of soft, wicking, antimicrobial merino wool with integrated wind blocking panels. View Deal

Rapha Men’s Trail Liner Shorts

£63.00 £90.00

Combining breathable mesh side panels, excellent quality lycra and a comfortable chamois pad, these liners shorts are designed to last. View Deal

Rapha Men’s Trail Hoody

£37.00 £75.00

Designed to be thrown on for post-ride relaxation, and made from organic cotton. View Deal

Rapha Trail Hip Pack

£32.00 £65.00

This 3 litre pack has storage inside plus straps and bungee cords outside, so you’ll have room to store all your essentials. View Deal

Rapha Trail Beanie

£19.00 £33.00

Question: Is it possible to have too many beanies?

Answer: No View Deal

Rapha Trail women’s clothing sale

Shorts, jerseys, jackets, liner shorts… even socks and beanies! You can kit yourself out top to toe in Rapha Trail kit at a fraction of the regular price with these deals, and they include some top-rated premium items like the new Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket!

Other colours and a range of sizes are available for most of these items, but be fast if you have your eye on something, as stock is likely to sell out which will of course affect availability and range.

Rapha Women’s Trail Lightweight Pants

£44.00 £110.00

With more than 50% off, if you’re looking for a pair of lightweight trousers for spring and summer riding, these are an incredible bargain. View Deal

Rapha Women’s Trail Liner Shorts

£63.00 £90.00

Very comfy liner shorts with mesh sides to help regulate temperatures, supportive lycra and a great chamois pad View Deal

Rapha Trail 6-Panel Cap

£7.50 £25.00

This organic cotton snap-back cap is perfect for post-ride relaxing and generally hanging out View Deal

Rapha Women’s Trail Shorts

£33.00 £110.00

These scored highly when we tested them for function and features, and this really is an incredible price for ANY mountain bike shorts let alone ones of this calibre. View Deal

Rapha Women’s Trail Windblock Jersey

£60.00 £100.00

Combining merino wool with windproof panels, this jersey is designed for cool-weather riding and transitional seasons. View Deal

Rapha Women’s Trail Technical T-shirt

£38.00 £55.00

The men’s version of this jersey scored an impressive 9/10 for performance and comfort. View Deal