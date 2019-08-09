Our top pick of the best mountain bike tyre deals

We have searched the corners of the world wide web to unearth the best current deals on the best MTB tyres

We have searched the corners of the world wide web to unearth the best current deals on the best MTB tyres. From summer semi slicks to winter spikes.

>>> Dirty Deals: Hope brakes, Maxxix DoubleDown tyres, Troy Lee gloves and much more!

Everyone knows you can never have too many tyres. And also, not having the correct tyres for the conditions can be rather crippling if you’re not careful.

Whether you want to slap on some fast rolling summer semi slicks right now or add to your tyre stockpile for future usage (very wise), we have some great deals on brilliant tyres for you here. You really won’t regret buying any of these tyres.

There are so many deals that they’re hard to keep track of, so we’ve scoured through the seemingly endless sea of rubber to pick tyres we particularly recommend at prices that offer genuine savings.

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Michelin Wild Mud Advanced was £39.99, now £24.29

Ride with more confidence in the wet.

We say: “Across disgusting slop, big roots, off-cambers and edges that usually put the fear into you, the deforming tread blocks dampen any unexpected pings or grip outages, making you feel super-safe.” Read the review.

Buy Now: Michelin Wild Mud Advanced tyre from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £24.29!

Mavic Charge Pro XL was £50.00, now £44.81

Sturdy, supportive and sticky cult choice for all-but-slop trails.

Even at lower pressures, Mavic’s stiff, double-ply, Guard 2 casing is supportive and doesn’t twist when leant over, encouraging you to ride harder. It provides superb puncture and rip protection too — we’ve yet to damage a Charge tyre after years of using it, which is pretty remarkable.” Read the review.

Buy Now: Mavic Charge Pro XL from Mammoth Mountain Bikes for only £44.81!

Specialized Slaughter was £50.00, now £30.00

Sun’s out, Slaughters out!

We say: “In dry conditions it’s a total winner, but in terms of out-and-out confidence, grip levels aren’t quite as assured as the Schwalbe when it’s very slimy.” Read the review.

Buy Now: Specialized Slaughter from Tredz for only £30.00!

Maxxis High Roller II was £69.99, now £30.99

The venerable High Roller still cuts it, especially as a milder front tyre or a tenacious rear tyre.

We say: “Maxxis has offered a High Roller for what feels like forever, and this second-generation model beefs up and tweaks the tread for more versatility. Slightly better in wet, looser dirt than the popular Minion DHF, it’s great on both ends, although choosing the 3C compound on the front provides way better confidence and edge grip on wet roots and rocks.” Read the review.

Buy Now: Maxxis High Roller II from Wiggle for only £30.99!

Kenda Hellkat Pro was £50.00, now £29.99

Kenda is properly back in the game with this one.

We say: “The Hellkat is seriously impressive in gnarly terrain, works on smoother hardpack better than it should and is really comfortable on bumpy surfaces like degraded trail centres or small embedded rocks. It’s tough and light, and being £15 cheaper than rival high-end models with equivalent performance.” Read the review.

Buy Now: Kenda Hellkat from Pro Bike Kit for only £29.99!

Schwalbe Magic Mary was £58.99, now £39.95

An aggro-enduro all-rounder especially in the larger volume sizes.

We say: “Schwalbe Magic Mary has always been super grippy and now lasts longer and rolls faster than before. It works really well even in the drier months.” Read the review.

Buy Now: Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix Soft from Tredz for only £39.95!

Maxxis Minion DHF was £66.99, now £35.00

A classic that does everything apart from real loose/muddy conditions.

We say: “The classic ‘L’ shaped lugs and long rectangular, ramped centre knobs remain, but the tread pattern is pumped up to suit the bigger casing. The Minion has always been a fast favourite in loose and dry terrain, but in the wet, doesn’t bite as hard as more splayed out treads in softer dirt.” Read the review.

Buy Now: Maxxis Minion DHF Wide Trail 3C EXO TR tyre from Wiggle for only £35.00!

Schwalbe Rock Razor Addix was £58.99, now £40.00

Great back tyre.

We say: “The Schwalbe Rock Razor we’ve previously rated as a best back tyre now rocks Schwalbe’s new Addix compounds. Superb, fast rolling rear tyre experience. Schwalbe Addix compounds are designed by the boffin that invented Conti’s Black Chili rubber, the complex recipes aim to increase durability, while also improving damping and grip. This semi-slick design uses a low profile, file-like tread and rolls fast anyway, so it was a no-brainer to opt for the softer Addix blend here.” Read the review.

Buy Now: Schwalbe Rock Razor Addix from Tweeks Cycles for only £40.00!

Maxxis Minion DHR II was £58.99, now £33.99

Best all-rounder of the modern era.

We say: “Maxxis Minion DHR II WT arguably offers the most grip of all Maxxis models suitable for mixed conditions, and works fine year round. With its blocky tread slabs and pronounced shoulder channel, the Minion is a mountain bike classic and regular winner of our group test.” Read the review.

Buy Now: Maxxis Minion DHR II Wide Trail from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £33.99!

What are you waiting for? Get adding to your big pile of tyres in the garage/shed/bedroom now! An average bike with great tyres is much better than a great bike with average tyres. Fact.