A pick of the best mountain bike shorts deals. Baggy biking shorts from the best big brands. Is that enough Bs for you? Okay then, how about bling, black, blue and er… bodacious!

Read more: Best mountain bike shorts in 2020

Without any further ado, here’s our pick of the current best mountain bike shorts deals…

Specialized Enduro Comp was £79.99, now £44.99

Save 43%! “VaporRize woven fabrics are treated to be water-repellant, while remaining durable, stretchy, and lightweight for peace of mind on the trail. Two zippered pockets provide convenient, secure space to store your trail essentials, while a SWAT access side zipper interfaces seamlessly with SWAT bib shorts for immediate access to your gear and nutrition. Side waist adjustment tabs ensure that the fit of the shorts is easily customizable and dialed-in, even when your pockets are loaded. Deflect UV 50+ protects your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays. 13.5 inseam (size 34 waist) fall low around the knee for a roomy fit that leaves plenty of room for pads.”

Buy Now: Specialized Enduro Comp shorts from Cycle Store for only £44.99!

Altura All Roads Waterproof was £74.99, now £49.99

Save 33%! “A relaxed fit for on and off-the-bike comfort. Stay dry and aerated all day long thanks to the stretch waterproof fabric engineered to keep water out no matter what the elements throw your way. Enjoy a host of biking related activities with these stylish multi-featured shorts complete with mesh-lined pockets and waterproof zippers belt loops and a covered zip fly. Includes reflective stitch details helping ensure you stay visible as the light fades.”

Buy Now: Altura All Roads Waterproof Short from Cycle Store for only £49.99!

Scott Trail Flow Pro Shorts With Pad was £116.99, now £43.99

Save 62%! “Featuring a 4-way stretch fabric and hidden adjustment systems, you’re certain to have the ultimate freedom of movement along with the practicality of 2 zipped pockets to carry all your essentials safely. Lasercut ventilation and engineered quick dry technology allows airflow to pass through the garment to ensure a dry and comfortable ride.”

Buy Now: Scott Trail Flow Pro Shorts with Pad from Rutland Cycling for only £43.99!

Fox Clothing Defend Pro Water was £100.00, now £70.00

Save 30%! “TruSeal advanced weather protection features fully taped seams and waterproof zippers. Stretch 10,000mm/30,000gm 3-Layer waterproof fabric. Proven race ratchet closure provides secure fit and quick on-the-fly adjustments. Bonded waistband for superior comfort. Laser cut slit with bonded hems just below the knee to easily fit most knee pads. Hand pockets with water-resistant YKK Aquaguard zippers. Body: 3L 10,000mm/30,000gm 95% Nylon, 5% Spandex. Inseam 14.75in.”

Buy Now: Fox Clothing Defend Pro Water Shorts from Tredz for only £70.00!

O’Neal Pin It was £90.00, now £59.00

Save 34%! “The O’Neal Pin It Shorts O’Neals lightest weight shorts, active cut with shorter leg length, breathable, quick-drying, and fast-wicking material and features 3 pockets: 2 x side zipper, 1 x zipper rear waist.”

Buy Now: O’Neal Pin It Shorts from Tredz for only £59.00!

Fox Clothing Defend Kevlar was £140.00, now £90.00

Save 36%! “Kevlar fibers have a higher cut, tear, and abrasion resistance. Ratchet closure provides a secure fit & quick on-the-fly adjustments. Secure zip hand pockets. TruMotion all-way stretch fabric offers full range of motion. Body-mapping laser perforated areas on front & back keep you cool. Durable Water Resistant finish sheds moisture, dirt, & debris. Inseam: 14.5″ size large.”

Buy Now: Fox Clothing Defend Kevlar Shorts from Tredz for only £90.00!

Alpinestars Bunny Hop shorts was £80.00, now £41.00

Save 54%! “New fit design ensures minimal material design and lighter, more streamlined short. Multi-panel main shell construction featuring a fourway stretch nylon/polyester and taslon fabrics, plus a water-repellant treatment for light wet conditions. Taslon one-piece panel strategically positioned on crotch to improve strength, reduce seams and guarantee the best comfort during riding. Adjustable waistband with Velcro adjustment plus D-ring for personalised, secure fit. Front zipper closure with semi-locking zipper and snap hidden buttons for safe and strong closure. Deep zippered thigh side pockets for convenient, peace-of-mind storage. Strategically positioned laser perforations on crotch for excellent levels of ventilation.”

Buy Now: Alpinestars Bunny Hop shorts from Tredz for only £41.00!

Muddyfox FreeR Baggy was £79.99, now £39.99

Save 50%! “The MuddyFox FreeR Baggy Short is highly versatile, you can do anything in it; perhaps a mountain bike short today for hitting the trails, a commuter short which you can wear for the office tomorrow or a leisure short for taking a ride along the canal at the weekend. This short features a multitude of technical elements including water resistant fabric, durable articulated performance stretch construction, with a contoured waistband and gusseted crotch, 2 front pockets plus 2 rear zipped pockets. These baggy shorts are a classic widely appealing design which suits everything from trail riding to casual Sunday trips to the pub.”

Buy Now: Muddyfox FreeR Baggy Shorts from Evans Cycles for only £39.99!

Mountain bike shorts deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.