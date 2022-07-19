Beauty, brains and bling: the new range-topping Canyon Spectral 125 CF LTD

The new range-topping version of the downcountry Spectral 125 has beauty and brains, with wireless shifting and automatic suspension control

Calling all downcountry and hard-riding trail fans who like their bikes with bling; Canyon has just released a new range-topping model in the highly rated Spectral 125 CF range. The Canyon Spectral 125 CF LTD also boasts RockShox’ smart suspension Flight Attendant System.

So you’re getting on the best mountain bikes on the market today, with premium wireless kit, smart suspension control… and did we mention the ostentatious gold and black paintwork?

Canyon Spectral 125 CF LTD need to know:

New range-topping Spectral CF model

Wireless SRAM X01 Eagle AXS groupset

RockShox Flight Attendant System reads and responds to terrain automatically

Designed for hard trail riding and downcountry fans

When we tested the Canyon Spectral 125 CF 9 model, we were blown away by its tight, responsive handling. We found the short travel breathed life back into dull trails and the progressive geometry gave us the confidence to ride on the limit when things got wild.

So if that sounds like your kind of ride, then read on, because the new Spectral 125 CF LTD takes all that, then adds some interesting tech to the mix.

First off, it comes with SRAM’s wireless X01 Eagle AXS system for shifting and again with the Reverb AXS dropper seatpost.

But the really interesting element is the presence of the RockShox Flight Attendant System. This system uses an array of sensors that analyse information such as bike angle, acceleration, suspension movement and crank rotation. This information is then processed in the on-board control module, which then works out the optimum compression and damping mode.

In short, Flight Attendant reads the terrain, then adjusts the suspension to give optimum performance, in real time and without the rider having to adjust anything manually.

If you’re wondering what the system is like in action, we tested the RockShox Flight Attendant System in 2021 and found that it offered impressive integration and that it worked perfectly without intervention.

The rest of the build is suitably premium for Canyon. DT Swiss provide the wheels in the form of 29er XMC 1501 paired up with rubber from Maxxis; a Minion DHRII on the front, a Dissector on the rear.

There’s also Canyon’s G5 carbon riserbar, G5 stem, and an Ergon SM10 Enduro Comp saddle.

And finally, what’s the point of having a bling bike if no one on the trail notices it, right? So the Spectral CF LTD has a gold and black finish – the only bike in the line up to feature this.

The Canyon Spectral CF LTD is available now via the Canyon website.

Canyon Spectral 125 CF LTD spec