Bag yourself a bargain with up to 25% off EVERYTHING on YT Industries

Grab a YT mountain bike or electric mountain bike (or gravel bike) with a whopping 25% off across the whole YT Industries site for two weeks, while stocks last, including some of the models we've tested and rated highly

The bike bargain bonanza continues with YT Industries joining the springs sales rush with a limited-time offer across its entire product range. Until the XXX, and depending on stock, you can grab yourself a YT Industries bike with an impressive 25% off.

The offer applies to existing stock on the YT Industries website, applies to the UK, Europe and USA, and covers all its bikes – including mountain bikes, electric bikes and gravel bikes – plus accessories, riding kit and casual clothing.

However, take note that if you’re based in the UK and fancy some discounted clothing, you’ll need to either visit the Surrey Hills Mill and purchase in-store, or drop customer services an email with a list of the products you’re after (check out the available YT apparel page for stock), and they’ll provide the quotation with the discount applied and facilitate the purchase via phone or email.

YT Industries bikes we’ve ridden and rated

Now, obviously there will be a dazzling array of bikes on offer, so to help you narrow things down a little here are some of the YT Industries bikes that the MBR team have had the chance to put through their paces.

Kids/junior full-suspension mountain bike

Those who think the youth of today have it too easy look away now, because this Jeffsy Primus is a kids’ bike at least as cool – if not cooler – than anything you could be buying yourself. And if your youngsters look like they could get serious about their riding this will give them an incredible leg-up, opening up burly terrain and big hits for even the youngest of shredder. Be careful what you unleash…this is one of the best kids mountain bikes out there.

Test-winning, 10 out of 10 scoring trail bike

YT’s contender for best trail bike on the market is the acclaimed Jeffsy, and the flagship bike in the Jeffsy line is the Uncaged 6. Boasting bling kit including Flight Attendant, we gave this bike full marks when we tested it. If you don’t fancy springing for this premium build, you could opt for one of the lower models in the Jeffsy range.

High-scoring mullet enduro bike

The YT Capra Core 3 MX boasts mullet set-up and the performance you want from an all-rounder. It targets extra adeptness uphill via more efficient pedalling manners, a steeper seat angle and slightly less travel than the previous version; It’s 170mm on the MX here and 165mm on the 29er.

Responsive, agile and efficient short-travel trail bike

We’ve already flagged up that the Izzo Uncaged 7 – YT’s short-travel trail bike option – has a good spec for the price, so it’s a total bargain now it’s also got 25% off it. Acutely responsive and ruthlessly efficient, the Izzo’s super racy responses ensure there’s never a dull moment whether you’re ducking off-piste onto steep enduro trails or weaving at full throttle through the trees on gradual singletrack. You can go full nunchuck with the Uncaged 7, twirling it around tight turns, bouncing off banks and popping wheelies out of corners.

Looking to save more money? Check out our money saving tips for mountain bikers, or take a look at our budget forks buyer’s guide to get some bargain bouncers.