Atherton breaks UCI records after winning sixth overall title

Gee Atherton also in on the podium action

Rachel enters the record books with ANOTHER World Cup Overall title. Atherton and Martin Maes nab the top spots in La Bresse.

>>> Rachel Atherton’s five tips for improving your mountain biking

Here is all you need to know

In 2008, Atherton won her first World Cup overall title and while also taking World Championship gold.

Atherton’s UCI World Cup over titles include (2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and now 2018) and has won four World Champion titles (2008, 2013, 2015 and 2016).

Atherton redefined women’s DH racing, doing the ‘double double’ in 2015 and 2016, and completing an unprecedented perfect season in 2016 by winning every World Cup round.

In the Mens Division Amaury Pierron, is the UCI title winner for 2018 after winning the previous round in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada.

La Bresse is the location of a popular French ski resort in winter, but the French track was marred with muddy conditions after relentless train making it tough for athletes to navigate the technically difficult track.

Rachel Atherton’s brother, Gee Atherton was also in on the podium in La Bresse after placing second in the men’s division.

Watch all the UCI MTB World Cup on Red Bull TV.

Britain’s Rachel Atherton and Belgium’s Martin Maes stunning victories UCI Mountain Bike World Cup downhill in La Bresse, France, marking a thrilling conclusion a thrilling conclusion to the UCI season.

Britain’s Rachel Atherton has been a force to reckon with in the UCI World Cup, after winning her record breaking sixth overall title in France.

All eyes were on Atherton who needed a podium finish to best fellow Brit Tahnee Seagrave and take the title, after winning in both Leogang, Austria and Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada.

Muddy conditions proved difficult as the Downhill MTB heavy weights battled it out with Atherton cinching the win by less than a second over Seagrave in a thrilling finish, with defending champion, Myriam Nicole of France in third.

In the men’s division, Belgium’s Martin Maes, fresh of a victory from the Enduro World Series stop in Whistler, took advantage of the soggy conditions to take the podium with Britain’s Gee Atherton in second, and New Zealand’s Brook Macdonald third.