Atelier Suji Drop is a hardcore hardtail made from… timber

Le Drop is a French hardtail that can run a 160mm fork and is made from sustainably sourced wood, with very progressive geometry

From the Atelier Suji workshop comes the Atelier Suji Drop wooden hardtail, ready to party in the woods. Keen on a boutique hardtail, but want an even more sustainable frame material than alloy or steel? That would be timber.

The latest wooden mountain bike is from the Rhône-Alpes region of France. Built by craftsman Edouard Delbove, in his workshop at the foot of the Vercors Massif, the Drop is a hardcore timber hardtail.

Edouard trades under the Atelier Suji name and builds beautiful, yet usable, hardtail mountain bikes.

Atelier Suji Drop can ride off any drop

With sustainability evolving into a stronger theme within the mountain bike community, material types and sourcing are becoming a decision point to more boutique frame riders.

Wood promises truly sustainable material sourcing and has the added benefit of excellent trail chatter absorption when constructed with the appropriate skill.

Edouard’s Drop differs from most wooden bikes in its choice of angles and purpose. Many wooden bikes are designed as touring frames, but Drop is a hardcore timber hardtail for flowing singletrack and technical trails.

You can run either wheel size

The frame features oversized timber tubes bonded with a Portuguese bio epoxy, ensuring the Drop remains true to its sustainability theme.

Helping to create an elegant appearance for this hardcore hardtail, and show off the best of its boutique design, Edouard crafts internal cable guiding to achieve a clean look.

Designed to roll either 27.5- or 29” wheels, the Drop can accommodate forks up to 160mm. It sits at a 65-degree head angle, the core geometry number revealing its purpose as a timber bike made for descending.

Enough space in the back

Edouard has shaped the rear tringle with enough room for 27.5×2.6” or 29×2.4” tyres, using the 148x12mm axle standard, with a horizontal sliding design for some wheelbase adjustment – if required. The Drop’s rear end also has a very clever cork chainstay protector.

Wooden bikes are best presented in a clear finish, to show the grain structure of their construction. Edouard uses an eco varnish that gives the Drop a splendid look and protects the frame from sun damage.

When a hardcore hardtail looks this good, one should not be improper and inquire about weight, but a size large Atelier Suji Drop frame is 4.8kg and it should last forever.