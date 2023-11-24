As a tool fetishist, I can’t resist 40% off this Halfords socket set

And with a bit of man maths, I've convinced myself that this Black Friday deal on workshop tools will save me even more money in the long run!

I’ve just spotted this seriously tempting deal on an Advanced 200pc Socket and Ratchet Spanner set at Halfords for £199.99. That’s 40% off the list price of £330. Understandably It’s getting a lot of attention on the Halfords site, so it might not be around for long.

Who doesn’t love a good tool kit? There’s something about always having the right tool for the job that is just so satisfying. Not to mention the ability to work on your own bike (or car) and actually fix things yourself. I love learning how things go together, how parts interact, and feeling the difference between a component that’s tired and worn, and one that’s adjusted perfectly and spinning freely with no resistance after it’s been serviced. It makes me feel useful, it saves money, and it gives me an immense sense of satisfaction. That’s why I’ve been eyeing up 40% off this comprehensive socket and ratchet spanner set in the Halfords Black Friday sale. Of course this is just one of many great mountain bike deals we’ve unearthed this Black Friday, but I’ve been suckered into this one because you can never have enough tools, right?

Inside the hard plastic case are 200 tools, including socket bits, torx bits, hex bits, ratchet spanners and drives – enough to cover everything on your bike, motorbike, car, or whatever other toys are in your garage. Sockets go right down to 4mm in both shallow and deep versions, there are 1/4in, 3/8in, and 1/2in drives. There’s a breaker bar for stubborn nuts and bolts, extension bars for those awkward recessed bolts, and a really cool set of time-saving open/ratchet spanners. The feedback seems really good too, with a 4.5 star rating and over 1,200 online reviews. I don’t know about you, but my willpower is fading…