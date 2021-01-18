Canyon has doubled-up on talented Austrian freeride mountain bikers.

One of the most promising progressive mountain bikers has signed a new pro contract.

Austria’s Gabriel Wibmer has confirmed that he will be riding for German customer direct bike brand, Canyon.

Despite Wibmer’s youth, he is only 18, the family name has a great deal of brand equity in extreme mountain biking, and an existing relationship to Canyon.

Austrians with all the skills

Gabriel’s cousin, Fabio Wibmer, has executed some of the most daring rides and edits in contemporary mountain biking memory and joined Canyon last year.

Compared to Fabio, the younger Wibmer lacks for nothing in terms of natural bike skill or imagination relating to his terrain interpretation.

Having now graduated high school, Gabriel is ready to follow in his cousin’s footsteps and travel the world, riding his Canyons on the steepest and most technical terrain.

A good investment for the future

Although Gabriel will still grow and mature in terms of physiology and strength, his sheer downhill riding speed and bike skills are already immense. Canyon will be expecting Gabriel to show what is possible with the brand’s trails bike, he’ll also use some of the other frames.

With Canyon’s Sender Gabriel will have a downhill bike to tame any trail in his native eastern Tyrol, or a Torque for some bike park riding. Fans of both Gabriel and Canyon might also see the young Austrian riding a Spectral in a way that very few other mountain bikers can.

The Wibmers are sure to become a meaningful content and product development asset for Canyon, over the next few years.