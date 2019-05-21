DH racing with a difference: Alpinestars MTB Trail Attack at Antur Stiniog June 30th

Four hours to get in as many runs as you can

Alpinestars announce MTB Trail Attack is back at a new location. This year Antur Stiniog will host a full day of exciting racing on Sunday 30th June.

>>> Antur Stiniog, North Wales trail centre guide

The location may be different, but the format remains the same; the field of up to 300 riders will have four hours to get in as many runs as they can to set their fastest time. After this session the field will be cut by half with fastest 150 riders progressing to the next heat where the slate is wiped clean. After a further 90 minutes the top 32 riders will then compete in one last timed run down the trail for the chance to be crowned Alpinestars MTB Trail Attack Champion 2019.

This year there’ll be no riding back up the hill as Antur Stiniog’s excellent uplift service will deliver you back to the start, fresh and ready to rip again. Plus, those who are eliminated will still be able to use the uplift to explore the other trails on offer at this fantastic venue (Uplift priority will go to those still competing).

Every rider who registers and races will receive a complimentary Alpinestars t-shirt and will be in with a chance of winning some of the freshest Alpinestars kit in their respective age and gender categories.

MTB Trail Attack will be organised and managed by Focal Events and will take place across the Wild Cart and Bendy-G trails. Live timing for each individual trail and the full run will show where you stand as the cut off times approach. Will you push harder to make the cut or can you rest up knowing you have already made it? With no limits on the number of runs you can take, there is time to find your line and ride it hard!

Get ready for a day of flat out racing with your friends, competing against your own best time, your mates’ times and everyone else who makes the cut as you battle it out to be crowned Alpinestars MTB Trail Attack Champion 2019.