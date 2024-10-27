27.5in aint dead! Lapierre’s new Overvolt e-bike can be mullet, 29er or full 27.5in at the flip of a chip

The Lapierre's new Overvolt AM gets a Bosch CX Gen 5 motor and 800Wh and 600Wh battery options too

French bike brand Lapierre has updated its all-mountain e-bike for 2025, with five new models in the Overvolt AM range. They all run the new Bosch Performance Line CX Gen 5 drive system, and utilise the newer 600Wh and 800Wh battery options from Bosch also.

When the new motor was finally released earlier this month, we covered five of the new bikes using the system – so how will the Lapierre Overvolt AM compare?

Lapierre Overvolt AM 2025 need to know:

5 models, from the 4.6 to the 10.8

Prices range from £4,991 to £8,024

Some models equipped with Fox, some with RockShox suspension

All bikes use the new Bosch Performance Line CX Gen 5 and new batteries with either 600Wh or 800Wh options

New frame design with lowered and rotated shock position

Comes in MX setup but 3-position flip chip allows full 29in or 27.5in setups

New motor, new frame, new identity?

It feels like every week there’s a new e-bike announced running the Gen 5 Bosch Performance Line CX motor. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing – the CX motor has something of a pedigree, and the Gen 5 appears to have solved most of the niggles previous iterations experienced. Plenty of the best electric mountain bikes we’ve seen this year are coming with it too now.

So what about the bike itself? The Overvolt AM is an all-mountain e-bike (hence the name: AM). It runs 170mm forks and 160mm in the rear, and uses a frame based on the Supreme 5 aluminium.

It comes with hydroformed tubes, which are optimised for “reliability, overall frame rigidity and precision anchoring of the new Bosch Performance Line CX motor.” Lapierre also says it’s optimised the ventilation of the motor to help keep it cool and running more efficiently when it’s in Turbo mode.

They’ve also adopted the newer 600Wh and 800Wh capacity Bosch batteries, which not every brand running the Gen 5 system has done – so kudos, Lapierre.

Geometry and spec

As an all-mountain bike, you expect it to be reasonably slack, but with a bit of agility thrown in there to make it feel playful on less technical stuff. Lapierre says the 2025 frame has been “transformed,” with “new low suspension as the development basis”.

By this, they mean the shock has moved from sneaking under the top tube to being positioned vertically and near the bottom bracket. The geometry, however, has stayed the same as the 2024 model.

The new shock design was inspired by the Overvolt GLP III, which uses the same shock ratio and has an ideal SAG of 30%.

You can also choose to run an MX setup (like it comes out the box), or full 29in or 27.5in setups using the 3-position flip chip.

There are five models to choose from, with prices starting at £4,991 for the AM 4.6, and raising to £8,024 for the 10.8.

The spec on the lower models uses a Lapierre rear shock and RockShox Domain Gold forks, while the more premium options use either Fox Performance or RockShox Super Deluxe and ZEB forks.

Full breakdown of the models:

Overvolt AM 4.6 (27.1kg) – Lapierre shock, RockShox Domain Gold fork – £4,991.90

Overvolt AM 5.8 (27.0kg) – Lapierre Shock, RockShox Domain Gold fork – £5,348.53

Overvolt AM 7.8 (26.3kg) – RockShox Deluxe Select, RockShox ZEB Base fork – £6,240.10

Overvolt AM 9.8 (26.5kg) – Fox Float Performance shock, Fox 38 Performance fork – £7,042.51

Overvolt AM 10.8 (26.3kg) – RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, RockShox ZEB Ultimate forks – £8,024.13

The bikes are available to buy now from Lapierre and associated dealers.

