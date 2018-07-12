2019 Trek Slash 29 will be available in aluminium

Same geometry as the carbon one but cheaper

The 2019 Trek Slash 8 will be available in their proprietary alloy blend Alpha Platinum Aluminium sporting the same geometry as the esteemed carbon Slash.

2019 Trek Slash 8 need to know

150mm travel 29er enduro bike

Features RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft shocks

Available July 26th

Two colour ways: Slash 8 (black) and Slash 8 Fade (yellow/turquoise)

UK pricing TBC

Geometry chart below…

Is Slash compatible with 27.5 Plus wheels and tyres? What about standard 27.5?

No. Trek designed Slash around 29” wheels. Running any other wheel/tire size will adversely affect

handling and will result in excessive pedal strikes. Riders who want a long-travel 27.5” bike should consider Remedy.

What is the maximum tyre size?

The maximum tire size is 29×2.6”

What is the maximum chainring size? Will an oval ring fit?

The maximum chainring size is 34 teeth. An oval ring will fit, but the maximum oval size will be 32 teeth due to its oblong shape.

What is the maximum fork length?

The stock 160mm fork is the max official fork travel.

What is the maximum rear brake rotor size?

203mm.

Are any Slash models compatible with front mechs?

No. All Slash models are designed around 1x drivetrains and will not accept a front derailleur.

Will Slash accept a remote lockout?

The stock RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft shocks are not compatible with remotes. However, if you choose to switch to a different shock that accepts a remote, the frame will accommodate that via Control Freak.

Are there any tool storage options for Slash frames?

Yes. The carbon Slash frames are compatible with the Wolf Tooth B-Rad system thanks to the threaded inserts on the underside of the top tube. However, the alloy Slash does NOT have the top tube inserts, but the B-Rad can be used on the downtube if needed.

Why is there an 18.5” alloy Slash, but no 18.5” carbon Slash?

Trek introduced alloy Slash to give more riders the option of a long-travel 29er. With higher-volume bikes, they can offer more sizes, so these riders get even more choice to find the right fit out of the box. Racers, who tend to be more particular about their setup will dial in their fit on a 17.5 or 19.5, depending on their personal dimensions and preference.