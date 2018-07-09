2019 Mondraker: aluminium Foxy 29 and a 160mm travel e-bike 29er

Sneaky pics of two very interesting Mondies

Brief details of two extremely interesting bikes from one of the most extremely interesting bike brands out there. It’s 2019 Mondraker time folks!

>>> Mondraker Foxy Carbon 29 early verdict

Okay, we don’t actually have an awful lot of info here at the moment. We’ve sent our Eurobike sniffer dogs around to track the bikes down in the flesh and get the full info about them.

But we couldn’t keep these two bikes to ourselves any longer. Just look at them!

2019 Mondraker Level 29 e-bike

Mondraker: “The Level is an all new e-bike which is designed for riders looking to take their power assisted riding to the next…err level. With 160mm of rear wheel travel and 29” wheels the Level can take the hits and keep on rollin’. A Power Tube battery and Bosch 500wh motor will mean you can ride hard, go bigger and keep going for longer.”

2019 Mondraker Foxy Aluminium 29

Mondraker: “Already looking like being one of the hottest bikes of 2019, the Foxy 29 is now available with an aluminium frame and is packed with performance features including Forward Geometry, Boost axles, internal routing and Trunnion mounted shock. With 150mm of rear travel and a 160mm travel fork the Foxy is ready to take on any trail and is one of 9 Foxy models offered in 2019.”