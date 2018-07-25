Check out the expanded 2019 Kona Honzo hardtail range

Not quite like anything else out there

Details on the 2019 Kona Honzo range of pioneering hardtails. Modern 29er/27.5+ geometry on one of most fun hardtails we’ve tested.

There isn’t much quite like the Kona Honzo. Here’s what’s in store for next year’s models…

PRESS RELEASE: Kona Bicycles

It all started 30 years ago with a hardtail. We think it’s fitting that we continue to innovate what a hardtail can be. The Honzo changed the game for modern hardtails when it came out. Over the years it’s been refined and tweaked. All of the things that you expect from the original Honzo have been preserved in the Big Honzo, with some added flexibility. The Big Honzo allows you to run up to a 27.5 x 3.0 or 2.6 x 29 tire, has 130mm of front suspension, and comes in 3 frame materials (carbon, aluminum or steel). This is the bike for people who demand a flexible setup for rallying their local trails one day and loading up for a multi-day bike packing trip the next. The original Honzo was ahead of its time. The Big Honzo has arrived just in time.

UK prices TBC.

2019 Big Honzo CR DL

The bike in the pics above. The top of the heap. The Big Honzo carbon deluxe is our premium Big Honzo. Lighter than steel, more responsive than aluminum, the CR/DL gives a dialed ride feel and saves a little weight. The carbon Big Honzos are also the only Big Honzos with two bottle cage mounts. RockShox Pike RC, SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, and RockShox Reverb dropper post all come stock.

2019 Big Honzo CR

Sporting the same carbon frame as the CR DL, the Big Honzo CR comes stock with a RockShox Revelation RC fork, SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain, SRAM Guide T brakes, and a RockShox Reverb dropper.

2019 Big Honzo ST

We had to make one in steel. Long-praised for its ride feel and longevity, the steel Big Honzo brings together all of our favorite things about the Honzo lineup, including adjustable dropouts. The Big Honzo ST comes stock with a RockShox Revelation RC fork, SRAM NX drivetrain and Guide T Brakes, and a RockShox Reverb dropper.

2019 Big Honzo DL

Want a Big Honzo but don’t need to spend the money on carbon, or don’t need the adjustable dropouts of the steel version? The Big Honzo DL hits the sweet spot in performance versus price. It comes stock with a RockShox Sektor RL fork, SRAM NX drivetrain, and a Trans-X dropper.

2019 Big Honzo

With the same frame as the Big Honzo DL, the base level Big Honzo has a more economical build but still sports a RockShox Recon RL fork, SRAM NX drivetrain, and a Trans-X dropper post