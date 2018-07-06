The GT LTS is back!

GT return to the 4-bar Linkage Tuned Suspension

GT LTS is back. Except this time it’s the name of a new 4-bar suspension layout found on 2019 GT Force and GT Sensor mountain bikes.

GT LTS need to know

Linkage Tuned Suspension design now found on 2019 GT Force and Sensor bikes

Flip chip geometry adjustment (0.75° head angle change, 6mm BB height change)

Removable ISCG05 tabs

Threaded BB

Boost 148

External cable routing

Metric trunnion mount shock

Room for a bottle

Prices below

2019 GT Force LTS

27.5in wheel

150mm rear travel

160mm fork travel

Alloy or carbon versions

2019 GT Sensor LTS

29in wheel

130mm travel

Alloy or carbon versions

Who doesn’t remember the GT LTS?

The name GT LTS is one of the genuine icons of mountain biking. It was one of the very first full suspension mountain bikes to come out in the early nineties. Not only that, it was pretty much the only good one.

Ask any mountain biker over 40 about the GT LTS and not only will they what you’re on about, they’re bound to have some anecdote about one.

mbr is over at the official launch currently and we’ll bring you more in-depth information as soon as we can. In the meantime here’s the official blurb, prices and some piccies…

Press release

GT Bicycles today released entirely new versions of its all-mountain and trail bike platforms – Force and Sensor. Redesigned from the ground up, the Force is built to bridge the gap between all-mountain and enduro for good times on rowdy terrain, while the Sensor is the trail bike for riders who want to ride more and think less. Both bikes feature a new take on GT’s legendary Linkage Tuned Suspension (LTS).

“These bikes were designed around our updated LTS platform without using any proprietary components,” said Cait Dooley, GT Bicycles Global Director of Product. “This allows riders to choose how they want their bike to perform whether they’re racing on the Force or hitting their home trails on the Sensor.”

The core of the Force and Sensor is LTS, a versatile platform that can be easily tuned for all categories and travel segments of mountain bikes. “LTS is a four-bar suspension system that allowed us to fine tune and target metrics we wanted to achieve such as bump absorption, braking, and pedaling performance. We were also able to fine tune grip and stability, resulting in bikes that are very fun to ride,” said Luis Arraiz, GT Frame Engineer.

“The new Sensor and Force offer a perfect blend of fun and efficiency,” added Patrick Kaye, GT Bicycles Senior Product Manager. “It’s great to update and incorporate some of GT’s iconic designs like flip chip, Groove Tube and Linkage Tuned Suspension into the line.”

The Force and Sensor’s flip chip technology changes the bottom bracket height by 7mm, the head angle by .75, and the reach by 5 mm. When set to high, riders will find pedaling optimized geometry that gives them improved climbing efficiency and more clearance to avoid pedal strikes. When set to low, the bikes become slacker for more control on the descents so riders can charge with confidence.

While the Force and Sensor share the same DNA, they are very different bikes. Featuring 150mm of travel and 27.5-inch wheels, the Force is designed to get down and dirty and eat up tough, technical terrain. The Sensor, with its 130mm of travel and room for burly 29-inch wheels, is an aggressive trail bike that punches above its weight.

GT has also taken the swearing out of maintenance with the Groove Tube which not only gives the Force and Sensor a sleek profile, but also allows cables on the bikes to be routed externally providing easy upkeep.

GT’s Factory Racing team played a crucial role in the development and testing of the new Force and Sensor putting the bikes through their paces. “Straight away I could feel that the new Force had huge potential,” said Martin Maes, GTFR team athlete. “Racing the bike and getting two podiums on the 2018 EWS circuit are a great achievement for the team!”

“I’ve ridden the Force on everything from DH courses to BMX tracks, and I’ve noticed that it’s really supple and has good progression, making it a smooth and fast bike for racing,” commented Wyn Masters, GTFR team rider.

After putting several hours on the Sensor, GTFR’s young gun Joey Foresta had this to say about it. “I was really comfortable during my first run on the bike. I was surprised by how nimble and fast it was. The Sensor is perfect for most types of riding!”

Promo videos

Pricing

27.5 M Force Crb Pro

£3,999.99

27.5 M Force Crb Expert

£3,199.99

27.5 M Force Al Elite

£2,499.99

27.5 M Force Al Comp

£2,199.99

29 M Sensor Crb Pro

£3,999.99

29 M Sensor Crb Expert

£3,299.99

29 M Sensor Crb Elite

£2,499.99

29 M Sensor Al Comp

£1,899.99

29 M Sensor Al Sport

£1,599.99