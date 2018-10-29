When and how to get ‘Ard Rock 2019 entries

One of the most sought after events in the MTB calendar

The 2019 Ard Rock Enduro Festival will take place from 2-4 August 2019 and entries go live this Wednesday at 6:30am.

>>> How ‘Ard Rock became the biking festival of choice

When

Wednesday, October 31st at 6:30am

How

go to Ard Rock website (and cross your fingers)

2019 Ard Rock Enduro Festival press release

Ard Rock takes place in the stunning Swaledale area of the Yorkshire Dales National park which is known for its steep and rocky terrain. It’s legendary for its totally natural Alpine style trails that are marked out especially for the event and its huge outdoor bike show and festival.

There’s four Enduro events to choose from, catering for first time Ard Rock entrants to pro riders, and the Marathon category which will take riders on an epic 40 ‘country mile’ tour of some of the best trails in the area. Ard Rock’s all about getting out with your mates, making some new ones along the way and being a part of a genuine celebration of all things mountain biking.

The Festival

The Ard Rock Festival is based near the beautiful village of Reeth in the Yorkshire Dales National Park and it’s supported by some of the world’s biggest mountain bike brands including title sponsors Santa Cruz Bicycles, Maxxis Tyres and CamelBak. Ard Rock is host to over 15,000 visitors and 4000 riders and includes an exhibition with a full line up of industry leading bike brands, live music, full camping facilities, demo bikes for adults and kids, the Maxxis pump track championships, food stands and a fully licensed bar.

The Riding

The ‘Ard Rock Enduro takes place on 100% natural, rock-strewn and rough terrain and private tracks. There’s zero trail centre surfaces or man-made berms in Ard Rock, just ancient trails and paths with flowing, steep and technical riding under your wheels. The entire route is purpose marked for the event and offers a ‘once only’ opportunity to hit up some unique natural rocky zones. Ard Rock Enduro stages contain a mixture of flat out fast gullies, off road tracks, steep rocky chutes and technical single tracks that demand a good level of skill and fitness.