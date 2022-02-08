The No9 hardtail is long, has Reynolds 853 tubing and a fabulous head badge.



If made in Sheffield, it must be steel. Preferably double-butted Reynolds 853.

In the best British hardtail tradition, Sheffield’s 18 Bikes has updated its No9 hardtail, without sacrificing its steel-is-real character. And making the best of its premium quality Reynolds 853 tubing.

The No9 sizes in mm

This new 18 Bikes No9 goes beyond traditional sizing models, with its three variants categorized by their reach numbers.

On the 450mm version you can run a mullet, while the 475- and 500mm versions are both 29er specific. And yes, those reach numbers are mighty long and designed to work with a 130mm fork, setting the No9 frame at a 66-degree head angle.

If you want to over- or underfork by 10mm, 18 Bikes says a spectrum of 120- to 140mm up front, should be fine.

Better cable routing

Beyond the longer front centre geometry, 18 Bikes has also neatened up the frame with stealth dropper post routing, for your choice of 31.6mm dropper. There are some gorgeous metallic paint finishes too, in either black or purple.

Befitting a British steel hardtail with progressive trail geometry, the No9 features a Millstone head badge and frame decals, giving it great trailhead presence.

If you want to run your No9 with a chain guide, there is an ISCG05 mount and rear axle spacing is standard Boost 148x12mm, giving it adequate clearance for a 2.4” tyre.

You can have it with custom paint, too

True trail hardtails are frequently used winter singletrack bikes, and as such, the 2022 model year 18 Bikes No9, has a British standard threaded bottom bracket. For superior durability in muddy conditions.

The 18 Bikes No9 frame prices at £1000 and includes a Hope seat clamp and DT Swiss RWS rear axle. Keen on some custom colours? That will be another £100.