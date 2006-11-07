Rock Shox suspension forks: lower leg service

Most Rock Shox suspension forks use a lubrication system called an ‘oil bath’. This means there’s a small amount of oil in the bottom of each fork leg and its sole job is to keep the seals, bushings and other internal parts lubricated and free of corrosion. It plays no part in damping the fork. There’s only about 15ml, about two tablespoons, of this oil (called Red Rum) in each leg so over time it can become contaminated and break down. For this reason Rock Shox recommends you replenish it after every 50hours of riding, or sooner if you ride in really wet or really dry conditions. It takes about 30minutes to complete this step-by-step and only requires very basic workshop tools so is something you can easily do at home. Attempting this service should also give you a better understanding of how your fork works and will allow you to spot any potential problems, like a damaged O-ring or seal. This feature covers pretty much most of the forks in the Rock Shox range but if you’re in any doubt check your owners manual.

There are a couple of things necessary for this service — some Red Rum, which you can buy/order in various sized containers from a Rock Shox dealer; a deep 10mm socket — one that is bored all the way through or is just extra long; and to clean the inside the legs some IPA (isoprofilalcohol). This is available from a chemist and is ideal because it evaporates leaving no residue, important because you don’t want anything contaminating the oil or causing corrosion.

Helping us with this month is SRAM technical manager Gary Mullaney from Rock Shox’s UK importer Fishers Outdoor. If you feel you’re not up to the job and rather send your fork to a professional Fisher Outdoor will service them. It charges £50-60 for a standard seal service and you can contact them through www.rockshoxforks.co.uk or call 01727 798347. There’s a list of other the services it offers, plus details on custom tuning and works upgrades on the website.

Tools for the Job

10mm socket / Allen keys / Rock Shox Red Rum 4oz £6.99 / 16ox £14.99 / IPA / Judy Butter

STEP-BY-STEP

1. If you’re servicing an air fork check the air pressure if with a good shock pump — record the pressure in the positive and negative chambers. Also record the rebound setting.

2. Depressurize the fork — you can use the rebound adjuster from the bottom off the right leg.

3. Loosen and the airside foot nut with a 10mm socket about three to four threads.

4. Hit the foot nut until it disappears inside the fork. Use a soft-faced mallet or place the socket over the nut and hit the end. Repeat for the other side using a 5mm Allen key.

5. Have a drip tray ready to catch any excess oil. Then remove the lower legs. You may need to give them a sharp tug. If they don’t budge unscrew the foot nut/Allen bolt a few more turns and repeat step 4.

6. Clean out the lowers with the IPA and a clean rag.

TOP TIP

A rag tied to the end of a stick should make step six a lot easier or you can by something like a specific Barrel Cleaning Kit from various Paint Ball websites for about a fiver.

7. Pay particular attention to the seals. Once they’re clean smear a small amount of Judy Butter onto the seal area.

8. Now reinstall the lowers. As you do this make sure the wiper seals aren’t folded over. Slide the lowers until there’s about seven inches of exposed stanchion.

9. Rotate the fork until the legs are horizontal.

10. Using a syringe squirt 15ml (15CCs) of Red Rum into the bottom of both legs.

11. Slide home both legs and re-install both the foot nut and 5mm Allen bolt. Torque these to 60in/lbs or 6-5NM.

TOP TIP

There’s a small crush washer underneath the 5mm Allen bolt and foot nut. If it’s become distorted or mangled then it needs replacing. You can order spares from a Rock Shox dealer.

12 Finally, apply a small amount of Red Rum or chain lube onto the top of the seals. You can pull the seal back slightly so it works its way inside. Then cycle the fork a few times.

TOP TIP

After every ride follow the procedure described in tip 12. As you cycle the fork it should draw out any dirt from under the seal and deposit on the stanchion. Wipe this clean with a rag. Repeat until the oil is dirt free.

