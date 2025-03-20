Watch: Greg Callaghan has built his dream trail at Ticknock, Dublin, and you can ride it too now

Greg's Granite has a mix of rooty, natural tech, flowing berms and different options for riders to hit

Irish enduro racer Greg Callaghan has built his own “dream trail” at Ticknock Mountain Bike Trails in Dublin. And, of course, filmed the progress and a full run of it for his YouTube channel. There will be a three-part series about the build coming out soon, but for now, you can watch a pretty sweet run through of the track, alongside some of the trail crew that helped Greg to make it happen.

Designed by Greg and built in partnership with Coillte, Greg’s Granite is now open // Ramsey Cardy / Red Bull Content Pool

Berms, slabs and plenty of tech

Callaghan’s new trail at Ticknock embodies pretty much everything he likes about the riding there – and he knows a lot about it, having grown up at the foot of the mountain and learned to ride his motorbike and mountain bike there.

“The trail is a reflection of everything that I love about the riding in Ticknock. On a hill that has given me so much, it’s amazing to be able to put something back on the hill for other riders to enjoy.”

Watching the video, you’ll see there are plenty of features for riders to hit – from rock and root gardens, to tight berms and even multiple line choices, so every run feels slightly different.

It’s also important to highlight the collaboration that allowed this build to happen. Callaghan teamed up with A-Line Tec & Coillte who helped get machinery and shovels in the dirt over a particularly rough winter.

If you want to ride the track yourself, it officially opened on Sunday 16 March – so grab your bike and head to Ticknock to test it out.