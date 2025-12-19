These waterproof dungarees are my pick for winter riding, and they’re 40% off in this Christmas deal

Madison's DTE 3-layer Waterproof MTB Bib Trousers are a staple in my wet-weather riding wardrobe

For some of us in the northern parts of the country, it feels like we’ve not seen the sun in a fair while. And with that, comes muddy trails and absolute slop everywhere you ride. But instead of sacking it off entirely for the winter season and hibernating either on the turbo or in front of the TV, my hack is to get some of the best winter riding trousers so it doesn’t feel quite as miserable outside.

The Madison DTE 3-layer Waterproof MTB Bib Trousers are, as the name suggests, waterproof bib trousers. They’re available in men’s and women’s fits, and come in three different leg lengths too. And not only are they incredibly stylish dungarees – there’s a sentence you never thought you’d read – but they’re useful too. They come with a 20,000 mm/H20 waterproof rating and a breathability rating of 40,000 g/m2/24hours.

Although they're decent for riding, I've sometimes started wearing them for really wet and wild dog walks too because the waterproofing works so well. They're comfortable, and unlike some bib tights/trousers, they're not difficult to get off in case you need a nature break.

And at 40% off, now’s the time to invest. Madison has brought out a more recent version of the bib trousers, but for the money, they’re hard to beat in terms of performance.