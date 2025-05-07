The Specialized Turbo Levo is one of the best electric mountain bikes of all time and with £800 off at Tredz it’s a bargain buy

In our opinion, the Specialized Turbo Levo Alloy is one of the most successful electric mountain bikes ever made, and this deal gets you a powerful motor with 150mm of travel, meaning you're get plenty bang for your buck – all at a brilliant price.

If you’re looking to invest in one of the best electric mountain bikes this summer. Then you’ll want to have a look at the Specialized Levo Comp Alloy G3, which is available at Tredz for just £4,450, with £800 off the RRP of £5,250.

Here at MBR, we have always rated the Specialized Levo e-mtb. For us, it’s arguably the most influential e-bikes ever made, and although it’s not the very latest gen 4 Turbo Levo, Specialized claims this 2025 model is built to redefine your trail riding experience. The Levo Comp has a Turbo Full Power 2.2 motor, designed to amplify your efforts by up to 400%, providing the torque and control needed for steep climbs and fast descents. Paired with a 700Wh battery, it gives up to five hours of continuous trail riding, making it perfect for long days in the saddle.

Specialized Levo Comp Alloy G3 | Save £800 at Tredz

Was £5,250 , now £4,450

The Specialized Turbo Levo Alloy is an electric mountain bike with an impressive spec and an eye-catching price. Suspension is by Fox with its FLOAT X 150mm at the rear paired with the 36 Rhythm 160mm fork up front. The drivetrain is from SRAM and its GX Eagle 12-speed which is reliable and efficient. SRAM also takes care of braking with its Maven Bronze hydraulic disc brakes and 220mm rotors for powerful stopping power. There are 2 colours available and various sizes depending on colour chosen

Read our full Specialized Turbo Levo Comp review. View deal at Tredz

MBR Editor Danny Milner recently tested the updated Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo. This is the £12,500 flagship model, featuring all the tricked-out goodies you’d expect from the wallet-busting cost, but the previous generation alloy-framed Levo Comp still gets a powerful motor, large capacity battery, and rider-focussed features.

This includes the adjustable geometry and the new MasterMind Turbo Control Unit. MasterMind features a large customisable colour display, which provides real-time data on your ride, including exact battery levels and customisable power assistance. It also has a MicroTune function allowing you to fine-tune power output in 10% increments, so you can precisely control your ride on the go.

The carbon version of the Specialized Turbo Levo Comp was also MBR’s E-Bike of the Year in 2023, so it has some pedigree. The main difference here being that the alloy frame adds around 800g to the complete bike weight, but since it’s well over 20kg already, this won’t have a dramatic impact.

Elsewhere, the Turbo Levo Alloy comes with an X-Fusion Manic dropper post, rolls on Specialized alloy rims and the MX set wheels. These are paired with the Butcher and Eliminator tyre combo, which makes the overall package, with its £800 off, a very attractive proposition for anyone looking for a top-rated e-MTB.