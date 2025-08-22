One of Hunt’s best budget wheelsets hits one of its lowest ever prices – with a massive 31% off these lightweight alloy wheels now add incredible value for money to their repertoire

The Hunt Trail Wide scored a flawless 10 out of 10 score in our testing at full price, and you can now grab this award-winning alloy trail bike wheelset for just £379. You'll have to grab them quickly, as the Hunt Sale ends on August 28th.

If you’re new to mountain biking and perhaps purchased your first MTB, one of the first things you might want to consider upgrading is the cheaper stock wheels that most of the best budget mountain bikes, like one of our favourites, the brilliant Voodoo Bizango, are likely to come equipped with. No single change affects your ride more than a high-quality wheelset upgrade, with better wheels making your bike feel lighter, more responsive, stable, and ultimately more fun to ride.

One of the best MTB wheelsets we’ve ever tested comes from Hunt and the Hunt Trail Wide, which nailed it for performance when reviewed by Mick Kirkman. Mick was hard pushed to find anything to complain about with these wheels, saying, “At just 1800g, the Hunt Trail Wide wheels are only a few grams heavier than some of the best carbon wheels, and cost significantly less.” and added, “The Hunt Trail Wide’s are built from super-tough 6069 alloy, and survived testing with flying colours. With a rapid-engagement hub, quality bearings and set up for tubeless right out the box, the Hunt Trail Wide is a quality upgrade at a bargain price.“

Mick’s conclusions were made at the full RRP, so with the current discount, they make even better value for money. You save an additional 10% when adding the code: EXPLORE10 at checkout.

Hunt Trail Wide | Save 31% at Hunt

Were £549 , now £379

These XC wheels are one of the lightest Hunt has ever made, but they are pretty much bombproof too, making them a versatile offering that’ll deliver plenty downcountry riding performance. Guy Kesteven gave the carbon spoked versions of the Hunt Proven Carbon Race XC wheels a perfect rating and noted that they are some of the fastest wheels he’d ever ridden, and combined with the low weight increased traction and better accuracy makes them an XC wheel that delivers supreme riding confidence. Use code: EXPLORE10 to unlock a bonus extra 10% off.

Read our Hunt Trail Wide review. View deal at Hunt At full price, the Hunt Trail Wide wheels have plenty going for them. Firstly, the £379 off price tag, plus the addditional 10% bonus alone, makes them a standout purchase, but there’s plenty more going on that gives you advanced performance. In designing the Trail Wide wheel, Hunt says they aimed to deliver a lightweight, comfortable and durable trail riding wheel – the result, at just 1,800 g, is one of the lightest alloy mountain bike wheelsets they’ve ever made. Hunt claims they come ready for trail centre weekends, back country epics or days spent smashing through your local woods – a wheelset that can do it all.

However, the hunt for ultimate trail performance didn’t just stop at low weight. Hunt claims its engineers are also heavily invested in increasing efficiency. and the Trail Wide comes equipped with hubs chosen to increase stiffness, bearing durability and overall strength. On the rear, the RapidEngage MTB hubs with a fast 5-degree engagement for rapid response on those techie climbs and supreme power transfer from the pedal to the trail.

If you’re not after these wheels or looking for a carbon choice, then the Hunt Proven Race XC are another 10 out of 10 rated wheel that has 25% off, down to just £899, which along with all the brands wheels have an extra 10% off, when using the code EXPLORE10 at checkout.

The Hunt Summer Sale has a load of mountain bike wheels with tasty discounts, so if you’re after an upgrade to your wheels, there are plenty of offers to tempt you. Check out the Hunt Summer Sale for all the details. However, best move quick as the sale ends on August 28th.