Forget Amazon Prime Day, Fox kit is up to 50% off at Blacks right now, including the brilliant Union flat pedal shoe

Fox Ranger Pants, the Proframe helmet, 3L Water jacket, Defend jerseys and loads more deals in the Blacks flash sale
There are some cracking deals on Amazon Prime Day right now, including discounts on Garmin, Worx pressure washers, Maxxis, GoPro and loads more.
But I reckon Blacks has Amazon licked on this one, it’s running a massive sale on hundreds of items and including up to 50% loads of Fox kit. That means you can get the latest Ranger pants, Defend jersey, Proframe helmet, Union shoes and Ranger 3L jacket for stupidly low prices.
And in case you’ve missed it, Fox is making some of the best riding apparel in the world right now, and some of the coolest riders are onboard too, including Tahnee Seagrave and Laurie Greenland.
50% off Fox Union Canvass shoe!
Was £109.99, now £54.97
The Fox Union shoe is an instant classic, launched just last year it’s managed to catapult itself into the ranks of the best flat pedal shoes out there. It’s got a super-grippy sole with brilliant damping for starters, while this canvass edition is ideal for warmer weather and the summer months. Read our full review of the Fox Union shoe here.
50% off Fox Ranger Pant SG!
Was £109.99, now £54.97
I lived in the Fox Ranger Pant when it was launched a few years back. The first trail trouser to come with a proper tapered fit, it provides a protection from the elements and vegetation, while the cut and material is airy enough to ride all day long in. Most importantly, you’ll look cool too! Read our full review of the Fox Ranger Pant here.
50% off Fox Proframe helmet!
Was £279.99, now £139.97
The Fox Proframe was the first full face helmet that offered open face breathability. That means you can ride anything in it – bike parks, trail riding, enduro racing – without boiling up. The secret is in the lightweight build and huge, gaping air holes. Read our full review of the Fox Proframe here.
39% off Fox Defend jersey!
Was £54.99, now £33
Fox’s Defend jersey looks great, and honestly what more do you need to know?! Just kidding, it’s made from fully recycled TruDri fabric, so it’s good for the environment and sweat management, while the cut is bike specific with a drop hem.
50% off Fox Ranger 3L jacket!
Was £199.99, now £99.97
The Fox Ranger 3L jacket is top of the pile in the brand’s jacket range, that means it gets the best waterproofing and breathability you can find. The cut is relaxed yet close enough not to flap on the descents, while it also boasts a soft interior so it feels nice against bare arms.
Why the Fox Union is one of the best mountain bike shoes
Fox uses something called Ultrac rubber, it’s much softer than on its clip-in models, which is good news for flat pedal riders that rely on a good connection with the pedal. The sole is really squishy and pliant then, while the dull and and slow rebound combines to generate brilliant grip and help it sink into the pedal pins.
As well as the chemical grip of tacky rubber, Fox has worked hard to generate mechanical grip too, with hexagonal lugs which makes plenty of dips or compressions for the pins to get lost into.
Is the grip a rival for Five Ten Stealth rubber then? We certainly thought so when we reviewed the shoe last year. There’s more than just a good pedal connection going on though, the one-piece upper is brilliant for winter or wet rides because it’s harder for mud to make its way in. The thermoplastic polyurethane upper can just be wiped clean too, if having smart kit is your thing.