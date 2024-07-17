Forget Amazon Prime Day, Fox kit is up to 50% off at Blacks right now, including the brilliant Union flat pedal shoe

Fox Ranger Pants, the Proframe helmet, 3L Water jacket, Defend jerseys and loads more deals in the Blacks flash sale

Why the Fox Union is one of the best mountain bike shoes

Fox uses something called Ultrac rubber, it’s much softer than on its clip-in models, which is good news for flat pedal riders that rely on a good connection with the pedal. The sole is really squishy and pliant then, while the dull and and slow rebound combines to generate brilliant grip and help it sink into the pedal pins.

As well as the chemical grip of tacky rubber, Fox has worked hard to generate mechanical grip too, with hexagonal lugs which makes plenty of dips or compressions for the pins to get lost into.

Is the grip a rival for Five Ten Stealth rubber then? We certainly thought so when we reviewed the shoe last year. There’s more than just a good pedal connection going on though, the one-piece upper is brilliant for winter or wet rides because it’s harder for mud to make its way in. The thermoplastic polyurethane upper can just be wiped clean too, if having smart kit is your thing.