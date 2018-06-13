New mountain bike trails for Glenlivet

More than just whisky

Work is set to start on some new mountain bike trails on the Glenlivet Estate in Moray, Banffshire, north west Scotland.

>>> Check out all our guides to UK mountain bike trail centres

There are already established mountain bike trails on the Glenlivet Estate which have been in operation since 2013 and have seen an estimated 50,000 visitors since they opening.

The folk who run the area – the Crown Estate – have decided to increasse the trial offering and creates some new trails that will be a bit more challenging in both length and technicality.

Crown Estate report: “The Glenlivet mountain bike centre has a good range of cross-country graded trails for users but it lacks a specific ‘jump’ trail. These types of trail are very popular with the youth market as well as more expert riders who have previously ignored Glenlivet as being too cross-country and not ‘jumpy’ enough. The new trail would be designed to appeal to as wide a range of riders as possible while retaining the fun element of a ‘jumpy’ trail.”

Construction teams are currently on site and mountain bikers should be able to begin using the trails later in the summer. The new stuff will feature “training areas” and rocky stuff that will try to make the trail feel a part of the natural terrain surrounding it.

Alongside cycling, other activities available in the area around the Glenlivet mountain bike centre include walking, running and wildlife watching as well as whisky-tasting at local distilleries.

What trails are there already?