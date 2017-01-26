West Highland Way and Fort William route

Don't miss the train!

This one’s dependent upon the early train out of Fort William, so don’t miss it!

Distance: 55km (34 miles)

You could, of course, start earlier by driving to the Bridge of Orchy, then catching the train at the end of the day — there are plenty of places to grab a brew or a beer while waiting.

Once out of the station (Landranger 50/NN300394), it’s simply a case of following the well waymarked West Highland Way north.

The riding is enthralling — mainly rocky with plenty of technical interest — and the views are about as good as you’ll ever get.

The only real shortcut is at the start, where you can skip around Mam Carraigh on the road and miss 150m of ascent.

After that, you can take an early bath onto the road at Lunduvra and follow tarmac back, though this will cost you the best singletrack of the day.