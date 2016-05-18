Vitus Nucleus 275 VR (2016) review

The Vitus Nucleus 275 VR is our Best Hardtail under £500 for 2016.

Vitus is no stranger to the Hardtail of the Year — the Sentier winning the sub £1,000 category two years in a row. But this is the first time that the Nucleus 275 VR has graced the pages of this test.

Sharing the same DNA as the award-winning Sentier, the Nucleus 275 VR has trail riding in its genes. And, while there are other bikes here with similar geometry, it’s probably more telling that the Vitus is the only bike NOT sporting frame eyelets for mudguards or a rack. It’s a mountain bike through and through!

Suspension

The ace up its sleeve however, is the air-sprung Suntour XCR fork. Not only does it offer a considerable weight saving — the Vitus is the only bike here to weigh less than 14kg — the real advantage is that you can set the spring rate to match your weight with nothing more than a shock pump.

It’s also the only fork to sport adjustable rebound damping, so you can also match the return rate of the fork to the spring. In a nutshell it’s the best fork in this test by a country mile.

Components

With the widest bar and shortest stem on test, Vitus is ahead of the component game, too. It is also the only bike to come with lock-on grips.

More importantly, details like the bigger volume 2.4in front tyre (to increase cornering grip) combined with a lower profile rear tyre (to reduce rolling resistance) serve to reinforce its advantage further.

And, thanks to the Tektro brakes, you can get out of trouble just as quickly as the Nucleus gets you into it.

Performance

Vitus came out all guns blazing and within the first few pedal strokes it was evident that no other bike in this category would come close to matching its outstanding performance. From carving smooth, flowing singletrack to bombing straight down rocky chutes, the Nucleus 275 VR did not put a foot wrong.

Vitus has come up with the goods, creating a light, agile and incredibly capable bike; given how hard you can push the Nucleus 275 VR, your biggest problem is going to be keeping the bloody chain on! Even here, Vitus has all the bases covered, though, as the frame comes with ISCG tabs on the bottom bracket shell should you wish to fit a chain device. Sorted!

Verdict Vitus brings a lot of firsts to the £500 category. The Nucleus 275 VR is the first bike with a lightweight air-sprung fork and adjustable rebound damping. It’s also the first to come with front and rear specific tyres. Given the dialled geometry and superb component package it’s hardly surprising that it’s also the first £500 bike we’ve tested that didn’t feel compromised in any shape or form. Yep, the cables rub the fork, and that grates, literally, but this is easily fixed with a zip-tie so we’ll forgive Vitus for such a minor oversight on what is a truly groundbreaking bike