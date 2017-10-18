Save £10 on 2018 Wiggle Super Series events with this voucher code

Your season sorted, for less

UK Cycling Events and Wiggle have announced their 2018 Wiggle Super Series dates with seven mountain bike events for next year.

SPECIAL OFFER: up to £10 off if you enter before October 26th. Simply enter the code EARLY18 at checkout.

11/02/2018 Southern Rough Ride, West Sussex 10/03/2018 Chalky Chaser, Wiltshire 29/04/2018 UPS & DOWNS, Surrey 03/06/2018 South Downs Epic, West Sussex 23/09/2018 Purbecks Hill-a-Saurus, Dorset 17/11/2018 Fallen Leaves, West Sussex

Head of UK Cycling Events, Natalie Hicks: “I am really excited about the 2018 season, I think it will be the best one yet. 2017 was a record breaking year for us, with the most riders we’ve ever had, the most money we’ve raised for our charity partners ARUK, and lots of sell out events. In 2018 there will be 80 events across multiple disciplines, there’s something for everyone, and watch this space for some special new additions to calendar.”

The 2018 Wiggle Super Series has been launched today on ukcyclingevents.co.uk along with a new look and details of the six MTB events.

The Wiggle Super Series is the largest ‘sportive’ series in the UK. It has been operating in the UK for seven years and the aim of the series is to encourage riders of all levels to get out and ride!

Yep, ‘sportive’. We’ve given the word ‘sportive’ a bit of a hard time in the past, but we’ve changed our mind. We are definitely seeing more and more of our readers enjoying these events and appreciating what ‘sportive’ means.

They are not races – riders are either there for the personal challenge or for the social aspect of sportive riding.

All riders do get an official finish time but there are no prizes on offer for winning. What they are, are brilliantly thought out routes, well sign-posted and marshalled, with feed stops, mechanical and medical support. So it takes all of the admin out of organising your ride, so you can get on with just enjoying it.

As an early bird offer UK Cycling Events are up to £10 off for every rider booked before the 26th October.

It’s time to start organising your 2018 season!