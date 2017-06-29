Tweed Valley Trails Association looking for board members

The TVTA needs you!

Tweed Valley Trails Association is seeking passionate individuals with key skills, vision and some spare time to help make Scotland’s Tweed Valley the best place to ride bikes. Ever.

>>> Glentress and Innerleithen route

Board Members are now being sought for fledgling mountain bike trail charity. As a newly established charity (SC047179) the TVTA needs up to eight Board Members to help it grow and flourish.

What’s the Purpose of the TVTA?

Work in partnership with national bodies and land managers on the development and maintenance of the Tweed Valley mountain bike trail network.

Develop a trail management infrastructure and create a group of trained volunteers that adhere to best practice in sustainable trail maintenance.

Develop a culture of responsible trail use and management within the local mountain biking community.

Act as a bridge between the local riding community and government agencies/land managers/businesses to safeguard access to, and continuing to develop, the trail network purposes.

>>> What has trail advocacy ever done for us?

Can you help?

To help fulfil the organisation’s purpose Board Members with a wide range of skills and experience is needed, including:

Knowledge of the trail network – in particular to represent the following areas: Yair/Selkirk/Galashiels/Thornielee, Walkerburn/Innerleithen, Peebles/Glentress (the TVTA wants to appoint a lead person for each area to make sure the whole valley is represented).

Volunteering and recruitment experience

Project management

Legal experience

Fundraising experience

Financial management experience

Environmental impact awareness and understanding of land management

Experience engaging with public bodies

Marketing and communications expertise

Individuals with a desire to be a part of the TVTA and who possess any of these skills should express their interest by July 14th 2017, either by messaging the TVTA’s Facebook page, or by email: tvtrails@gmail.com

Aneela McKenna, one of the TVTA Trustees: “Can’t wait to get this genuinely community-led initiative off the ground, up a hill, working on a trail, giving something back and supporting all the local heroes who have made amazing trails for riders to enjoy, that have helped make the Tweed Valley world-famous. And it’s time for us to work in close partnership with local and national agencies to help make the area all it can be – so should you be on the TVTA Board?”