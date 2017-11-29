£22.5million Sheffield Bike Park gets one step closer to reality

The Steel City's mountain biking boom

A developer has been confirmed for construction of a £22.5million extreme sports centre on the site of derelict Sheffield Ski Village.

>>> Leeds Urban Bike Park to open December 1st

A total 48 acres has been selected, taking in the old ski village at Vale Road and also the surrounding Parkwood Springs area of land.

The first phase of the sports centre could be open for action in 2019.

The old ski village, home to many Team GB Winter Olympians, burned down around five years ago and has since laid dormant and become an eyesore and local flytipping and vandalism hotspot.

But we’re pleased to state that a leisure company (called ‘Extreme’ no less, yes those of the ‘Extreme Sports’ TV channel) has been announced by Sheffield City Council as the developer of a new sports and leisure centre.

Mountain bike trails will feature significantly, as you would hope seeing as Sheffield is home to a thriving MTB scene. And the legend that is Steve Peat. No doubt the recently launched bike park at Leeds (link above) will be closely observed by the Sheffield site developers.

Indoor climbing, snow sports, restaurants, bars, shops and even a hotel are part of the plans. It’s claimed that approximately 100 jobs will be initially created.

Extreme’s Alistair Gosling: “[it’s a] fantastic opportunity to bring Sheffield’s much-missed ski facility bang up-to-date. All the excitement of sport and leisure facilities would be brought together in a totally immersive destination.”

Here’s our earlier story from December 2016…

More trails for Sheffield Parkwood Springs?

An urban bike park, a mountain biking trail and even a national snow sports centre could be on the cards.

Sheffield Council sets its sites on major outdoor activity centre to the hub of ‘The Outdoor City’ project.

The existing Parkwood Springs mountain bike trails and a dual slalom now attract around 10,000 visits a year. There is a purpose-built 2km mountain bike circuit there. Earlier this year a dual slalom was added to the main trail. There are plans to link to popular trails North of the site at Grenoside and Wharncliffe Woods.

Sheffield City Council has today launched a development brief for the former Sheffield Ski Village 12.5 hectare site, part of the wider Parkwood Springs site on the edge of the city centre.

The Parkwood site has been empty since the former Sheffield Ski Village was closed in 2012.

An initial study shows there is certainly an opportunity to create a commercially viable proposal at Parkwood. The Council – which cannot fund such proposals itself – is now looking for investors and developers to put forward proposals.

The council wants to attract an investor to transform the site as the “jewel in the crown” in Sheffield’s Outdoor City, creating a destination of national significance and helping Sheffield to gain a reputation as a leading destination for people seeking “outdoor adventure, city culture and rural escapes”.

To access the full development brief, go to the Sheffield City Council website.

Councillor Leigh Bramall, deputy leader of Sheffield City Council and cabinet member for business and economy, said: “Sheffield has higher than average participation rates across various outdoor activities and an annual £93m spend on outdoor trips and equipment. Equally, there are not many sites, in the middle of a city like this.

“This shows we’re offering somebody the perfect opportunity to create a world-leading urban, outdoor attraction which embodies Sheffield’s standing as The Outdoor City.”

The Council is seeking expressions of interest by 12noon on Friday 7 April 2017 and will then invite a preferred bidder to purchase a long lease with the intention of developing, financing and operating Parkwood.