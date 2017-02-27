Tidworth Freeride reopens this weekend

Or Wednesday if you're a skiver.

Tidworth Freeride bike park in Wiltshire re-opens this weekend after a winter closedown to freshen up the trails and add some new bits.

Technically the tracks open up this Wednesday (March 1st) but the Official Opening – y’know, with tea and cake and stuff – is this coming weekend (March 4-5th).

And then there was testing 😆 #tmcberminator remodelled jumps running sweet @neal_west @martial_mcarther giving it the once over #traillove #floworks #baaarrrrppp A post shared by Tidworth Freeride (@tidworthfreeride) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:36am PST

Final bit of bermology before reopening #tmcberminator getting full hands on everything getting close….massive thanks to all who came along to help 👍👊 @teammitchellcycles #traillove #floworks A post shared by Tidworth Freeride (@tidworthfreeride) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:20am PST

What’s there?

There are four Downhill tracks (Sick Note, River Flow, Hooper Struve and 99 Beeches) and four Freeride tracks (General Berminator, Oblivion, White Line and Humps and Bumps).

It’s a pay-to-lay arrangement so don’t forget to pop to the cashpoint before you arrive there.

In their own words…

“Derk Duncle was introduced last year as a split off from Hooper Struve, now sporting a top section it really brings the track to life.

“Across the far side of the hill, some will have noticed us getting started on things the back end of the season, this is an entirely new track 99 Beeches…. this will be used for the second round of the Root 1 race series. Both of these tracks are a great bridge between sick note and River flow…. plenty to get your teeth into.

“TMC berminator has had a makeover with the entrance into the berms altered and a facelift on the bottom jumps. There will be more to come on this trail later in the season. With other changes, we look forward to opening our doors for you guys to come explore…”

