The hottest enduro bikes of 2017

Five gold rigs

Five of the very best examples of the modern enduro racing bike. The Trek Slash and the Specialized Enduro are joined by three other fantastic bikes.

1. Trek Slash 9.9 29 RSL

Trek is no stranger to enduro racing; Tracy Mosley piloting her Remedy 29 to three consecutive EWS World Titles. This year the Remedy 29 takes a back seat, replaced instead by the Slash 29. With a 160mm fork and Treks ABP suspension delivering 150mm travel on the rear, the new Slash 29 is design of one thing and one thing only… racing.

2. Transition Patrol Carbon 1

One key development for 2017 is the new Metric size shocks, with increased bushing overlap for improved sensitivity and durability. One of the first bikes to roll of the assembly line with the new shock technology is the Transition Patrol Carbon. A smooth, damped ride is the defining quality of the latest Patrol.

3. Specialized S-Works Enduro 29/6Fattie

Everything is pumped up for 2017. Travel has increased to 165mm, the head angle has been slackened to 66deg and the bike now has Boost dropouts at both ends, giving you the option to run 27.5 Plus wheels with massive 3.0in tyres. It’s the most progressive 29er to date.

4. Rocky Mountain Slayer

It’s pretty rare that racers run standard bikes. Instead, they are forever tweaking their set-up to match the demands of the course. With Rocky Mountain’s Ride-4 technology the new Slayer has four distinct geometry settings built into the lower shock mount so nothing more than a multi tool is need to change the Slayers attitude.

5. Mojo Nicolai G16

Getting a bike that fits is much more important that getting one with all of the latest tech. If you’re over 6ft tall and you want it all, with sizes starting at Long and stretching all of the way up to Longest, the Mojo Nicolai GeoMetron G16 is probably one for few bikes that will fit. And it’s not just Nicolai’s unique approach to sizing and geometry that sets it apart, you also get an in depth set-up session with the guys at Mojo to make sure the Fox suspension is totally dialled into your liking.