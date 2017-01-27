SRAM Roam 50: an ‘everyday’ carbon wheelset

£1,200. 1,655g. 29er only.

SRAM have just announced details of the SRAM Roam 50 – a new ‘everyday’ carbon wheelset for 29er trail riders.

Priced at £1,200 for the pair (front £554, rear £646) they still aren’t exactly in the realms of ‘cheap’ but compared to a lot of other carbon wheelsets out there new Roam 50s have a smaller price tag.

We asked the $64,000 question last year – are carbon wheels worth the extra money? – and the general response was that wheels in general are the best things to concentrate on when upgrading your bike with performance in mind but, as we all know, ‘good value’ is not a fixed concept. It very much depends on the individual.

Anyhoo, these new SRAM Roam 50 wheels. Weight wise they’re claimed to be 1,655g which is impressive. Although it is worth noting that these wheels are categorised by SRAM as ‘Trail’ wheels rather than ‘Enduro’ wheels. The 2-cross 24-spoke design and 25mm internal width also hints at a less aggressive usage.

SRAM Roam 50 wheel specification