SRAM Roam 50: an ‘everyday’ carbon wheelset

£1,200. 1,655g. 29er only.
SRAM have just announced details of the SRAM Roam 50 – a new ‘everyday’ carbon wheelset for 29er trail riders.
Priced at £1,200 for the pair (front £554, rear £646) they still aren’t exactly in the realms of ‘cheap’ but compared to a lot of other carbon wheelsets out there new Roam 50s have a smaller price tag.
We asked the $64,000 question last year – are carbon wheels worth the extra money? – and the general response was that wheels in general are the best things to concentrate on when upgrading your bike with performance in mind but, as we all know, ‘good value’ is not a fixed concept. It very much depends on the individual.
Anyhoo, these new SRAM Roam 50 wheels. Weight wise they’re claimed to be 1,655g which is impressive. Although it is worth noting that these wheels are categorised by SRAM as ‘Trail’ wheels rather than ‘Enduro’ wheels. The 2-cross 24-spoke design and 25mm internal width also hints at a less aggressive usage.
SRAM Roam 50 wheel specification
- 29er only
- Unidirectional carbon fibre / matte clear coat / bake-on labels / decal pack included
- Carbon clincher, hookless, tubless-ready asymmetrical profile
- 24 spokes
- 2-cross spoke pattern
- Bladed, double-butted 2.0 to 1.8mm spokes
- Front: 765g. Rear: 890g. Pair: 1,655g
- Double Time freehub: “Ratcheting up the smarts. This straight-aligned, 4-pawl design turns the 26-tooth ratchet ring into 52 points of contact. The result: smooth 6.9-degree engagement without reducing tooth size or offsetting internal geometry—which means serious long-term durability.”
- Aluminium nipples
- 6-bolt disc
- SRAM XD and Shimano freehub compatible
- Front: 15x100mm or 15x110mm Boost with or without Torque Caps
- Rear: QR or 12x142mm or 12x148mm Boost
- Price: Front £554 / Rear £646