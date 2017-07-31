Servicing your suspension? Fitting offset bushings? Here’s how to remove your rear shock without doing any damage.
Tools you will need
- Something for scraping out muck from bolt heads
- Rags
- Bike-friendly cleaner
- Allen keys
Whether you’re performing an air can service at home, swapping a spring or sending your shock off to the experts, you’re going to need to know how to remove your shock without causing damage. Here’s how it’s done…
Step 1: Remove your rear wheel and clean any dirt from the bolt heads.
Step 2: Think about what will happen when the frame loses the support of the shock. Check what will contact what and jam rags into gaps to prevent frame damage.
Step 3: Use a quality Allen key/s to undo the shock mount bolts, make sure to fully insert the tool to prevent bolt damage.
Step 4: Carefully remove the bolts allowing the swingarm/shock linkages to gently rest on the rags. Withdraw the shock from the frame noting its orientation.