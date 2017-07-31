Servicing your suspension? Fitting offset bushings? Here’s how to remove your rear shock without doing any damage.

Tools you will need

Something for scraping out muck from bolt heads

Rags

Bike-friendly cleaner

Allen keys

Whether you’re performing an air can service at home, swapping a spring or sending your shock off to the experts, you’re going to need to know how to remove your shock without causing damage. Here’s how it’s done…

Step 1: Remove your rear wheel and clean any dirt from the bolt heads.

Step 2: Think about what will happen when the frame loses the support of the shock. Check what will contact what and jam rags into gaps to prevent frame damage.

Step 3: Use a quality Allen key/s to undo the shock mount bolts, make sure to fully insert the tool to prevent bolt damage.

Step 4: Carefully remove the bolts allowing the swingarm/shock linkages to gently rest on the rags. Withdraw the shock from the frame noting its orientation.