How to get hold of 2018 Red Bull Hardline tickets

"Riders vs The Course"

Red Bull Hardline returns. The most demanding downhill race is back on 15th September 2018. Twenty of the world’s best riders try not to die.

The toughest downhill mountain bike race in the world, Red Bull Hardline, returns to the hills of Dinas Mawddwy, Wales on 15th September.

Hard by name, brutal by nature, Red Bull Hardline isn’t a race for the faint-hearted. Built by local riding legend Dan Atherton on a remote Welsh mountain, the course combines epic gap jumps, giant slab rolls and tight wooded sections. The star of the show is the road gap – a huge booter sending the riders over a road back into the trees. It’s 26ft high and rider trajectory is around 55ft (the height of four double-decker buses). Riders have to come off the gap at full speed to clear the road and land heavily into a big berm which transfers them back into the trees.

>>> Watch Craig Evans’ winning run from 2017’s Red Bull Hardline

Twenty of the most progressive riders have been invited to come together to tackle the challenging race this year. Bernard Kerr and Adam Brayton have already been confirmed with many more set to be announced over the coming months.

The 2017 edition of Red Bull Hardline turned out to be particularly arduous due to heavy rain throughout the event. Slippery, steep rocks, slipping pedals, rain and fog served all added to the already challenging course.

Despite the difficult ride Craig Evans managed to secure the title of 2017 Red Bull Hardline Champion, with 2016 champion Bernard Kerr finishing two seconds behind in second place.

Commenting ahead of this year’s event, Bernard said, “I really can’t wait for Hardline this year as it’s one of my favourite races of every year! Also, after not getting the back to back win last year it really has me fired up and wanting to get back on that top step at the gnarliest race in downhill!”

The 2018 race has been described as “riders vs the course” and is set to be the most competitive year yet with even more big name riders to be announced later in the year.