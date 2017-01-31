Final crowdfunding push for Sheffield RADmires new trail

Dig deep for the digging

Ride Sheffield announce their next crowdfunding initiative to raise the last £9k required for the RADmires trail.

In December 2015 Ride Sheffield launched the RADmires project to build their second MTB specific trail at Redmires near to Stanage.

The planned trail will be red graded with a black opt in and around 1.5km in length.

Thanks to donations from mountain bikers, Vulcan engineering and Cotic bikes they’ve managed to raise £36k of the £45k required to fund the project.

Now it’s time for a final push to complete the kitty so they can crack on with the project. To that end Ride Sheffield are offering a couple of money can’t buy (but donations can buy) experiences.

1. Ride with Peaty

We are offering 10 lucky people the chance to ride with Steve, probably around Lady Cannings when we have completed the further trail building there.

Lady Cannings (the first UK crowd funded trail) is 18 months old and about to re-open after a good winter fettle post-felling work in the woods, and the next sections of this trail funded by Go Outdoor/Calibre Bikes will be complete later this year.

Each rider will meet Steve, ride around the Lady Cannings and Blacka moor area, and probably get in a cheeky pint afterwards at the iconic Norfolk Arms.

They also get a signed Ride Sheffield T-Shirt made out to them from the man himself.

All this for £200 per rider – and the warm glow of knowing you have helped make an awesome trail happen.

2. Hope Technology factory tour

Secondly, Hope Technology have offered the chance to tour their factory in Barnoldswick, so we’re offering 8 of you a place for just £150.

Again, all proceeds go straight to the RADmires fund. Hope will show us round the factory, we’ll see the Design Offices, Test lab, Milling, Turning, Laser cutting, Polishing, Anodising, Wheel building and much much more.

We can probably finish with some laps of the pumptrack if the weather is decent.

Both of these incredible experiences are available now on a first come, first served basis.

Not only that…

In addition as with any other donation to the RADmires fund JE James Cycles will be offering the chance to win a bike this year. Every time you donate £25 or more (and once for every multiple of £25) you get an entry in to the bike raffle. One bike has already been won, from last year’s draw.

How to enter

Email info@ridesheffield.org.uk and the first emails received will get first dibs on a place. Once your donation to the fund has been received, you will be confirmed on your experience, either the ride, or the tour, or both!

If you can’t stretch to £200 or £150 for either of these opportunities, just donate whatever you can via Ride Sheffield’s bank details: 40-31-02 / 91574205

Or you can donate via Paypal. The address for Paypal payments is: ridesheffield@gmail.comk

On Paypal you can even sign up to give a few pounds a month to Ride Sheffield for RADmires and all our other trail actitivities.