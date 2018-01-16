New SRAM DUB crank system is compatible with ALL existing BB sizes and frames

SRAM’s new ‘forward thinking, backward compatible’ BB and crankset standard

Before you shake your head and scream at the sky at the prospect of another BB standard, SRAM DUB will fit anywhere existing GXP and BB30 cranks go.

DUB will fit your frame.

SRAM Dub need to know

One axle diameter to take over from GXP and BB30

Compatible with all existing BB sizes and frames

Designed to provide proper bearing sealing for all BB styles

28.99mm axle diameter is stiffer than GXP yet lighter than BB30

DUB has allowed SRAM to create its lightest cranksets ever

No new tools are needed

The new Durable Unifying Bottom Bracket, or DUB for short sees SRAM radically changing their entire crankset and bottom bracket approach for 2018.

DUB shrinks the diameter of the axle just enough to allow for proper sealing with all bottom bracket configurations. A casual glance will find the new DUB axle size barely discernable from BB30. Closer measurements show it actually has a diameter of 28.99mm. That 1.01mm makes all the difference.

Why?

The story behind DUB is actually a pretty simple one. Faced with the desire to create the lightest, stiffest cranksets and providing better sealing for its BBs, SRAM realised that sticking to current GXP and BB30 axle standards pretty much restricted them from making any more significant developments. Everything looked to be leading up to a compromise between the better sealing found on GXP’s BSA (threaded) BBs and the stiffest, lightest performing BB30, 30mm diameter oversized axle cranks. And so DUB was born.

Better sealing

SRAM was able to work directly with bearing manufacturers to create a range of bottom brackets that should hopefully last longer than current BB30/PF30 designs. The new bottom brackets have tighter tolerances, improved bearing profiles and additional o-ring seals. Add to this a change to the assembly process at SRAM’s facilities.

>>> How to replace a press fit BB

SRAM’s lightest cranks yet

The other goal of DUB was to build SRAM’s lightest crankset to date. By reducing the axle diameter, employing some new machining techniques (including a lighter Eagle X-Sync 2 SL chainring) and some carbon magic has allowed the new XX1 Eagle DUB SL chainset to tip the scales at a miniscule 490 grams. Including bottom bracket. That’s lighter even than Race Face’s NEXT SL.

SRAM will be providing the following cranks in DUB format:

XX1 Eagle DUB SL, £510-£520, available from March

XO1 Eagle DUB, £480-£490, available from February

GX Eagle DUB, £135-£185, available from February

Descendent Carbon DUB, £255, available from February

Descendent 6K DUB, £105, available from May

Stylo Carbon DUB, £255-£305, available from February

Stylo 6K DUB, £105, available from May

DUB bottom brackets will be priced £32-£44. Availability will also be from February.