New RockShox SID with Gripshift lockout and phone app setup

SID, TwistLoc and Trailhead.

The new RockShox SID forks get the DebonAir air spring treatment and move to the Charger 2 damper. There’s also something called a Dig Valve.

>>> 13 of the best mountain bike suspension forks: a buyer’s guide

There’s three types of SID coming out: SID World Cup, SID RLC and SID RL. Full specs below.

Rockshox SID World Cup

New friction-reducing DebonAir™ air spring delivers the most responsive forks and rear shocks in RockShox history, maintaining traction in more conditions than ever before

Charger™ 2 damper with Rebound, Lockout and Low-speed compression adjustment

Factory tuned Dig Valve offering mid-stroke support

Weight-saving knocked-out magnesium dropouts

Carbon-fiber crown steerer – light and stiff

TwistLoc™ and OneLoc™ remote compatibility

SRP £989 – 1069

Availabilty: MAY 2018

Rockshox SID RLC

New 29” 120mm option

New friction-reducing DebonAir™ air spring delivers the most responsive forks and rear shocks in RockShox history, maintaining traction in more conditions than ever before

Charger™ 2 damper with Rebound, Lockout and Low-Speed compression adjustment

Factory tuned Dig Valve offering mid-stroke support

TwistLoc™ and OneLoc™ remote compatibility

SRP £769 – 839

Availabilty: MAY 2018

Rockshox SID RL

New 29” 120mm option

New friction-reducing DebonAir™ air spring delivers the most responsive forks and rear shocks in RockShox history, maintaining traction in more conditions than ever before

Charger™ 2 damper is lighter and more bump-compliant than original Charger

Solid lockout compression adjustment; external rebound damping adjustment

TwistLoc™ and OneLoc™ remote compatibility

SRP £589 – 659*

Availabilty: MAY 2018

Now that the DebonAir air spring has upped the plushness of the start stroke it’s no surprise to see that the ways in which XC racers can go ahead and lock out all the plushness have been upped…

RockShox TwistLoc remote lockout

Namely, there’s a new TwistLoc lockout system that looks like a Gripshift unit albeit one with a little release button on the collar too. TwistLoc can be configured to lockout both the fork and rear shock at the same time. Or just one or t’other.

Interestingly, RockShox state the TwistLoc falls within their “XC, Trail, Enduro, and DH” ranges. So one can assume we’ll see more remote lock-out (or firm-up at least) activity in other racing realms besides XC.

RockShox Trailhead app

“A starting point for your fork’s setup. Tuning information is available for 2018 and newer RockShox front suspension.”

It’s essentially a more in-depth, accurate and helpful version of the ‘rider weight / recommended pressure’ sticker you find on the back of RockShox’s fork legs. It gives you a precise recommended pressure is psi for your exact weight and it trell syou how many clicks of rebound to dial in.

While it’s not anything like ShockWiz (which requires additional hardware obviously) but it is something that a lot of riders will find helpful and will improve their bike rides.

So that’s good.