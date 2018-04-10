New RockShox SID with Gripshift lockout and phone app setup

SID, TwistLoc and Trailhead.
The new RockShox SID forks get the DebonAir air spring treatment and move to the Charger 2 damper. There’s also something called a Dig Valve.
>>> 13 of the best mountain bike suspension forks: a buyer’s guide
There’s three types of SID coming out: SID World Cup, SID RLC and SID RL. Full specs below.
Rockshox SID World Cup
- New friction-reducing DebonAir™ air spring delivers the most responsive forks and rear shocks in RockShox history, maintaining traction in more conditions than ever before
- Charger™ 2 damper with Rebound, Lockout and Low-speed compression adjustment
- Factory tuned Dig Valve offering mid-stroke support
- Weight-saving knocked-out magnesium dropouts
- Carbon-fiber crown steerer – light and stiff
- TwistLoc™ and OneLoc™ remote compatibility
- SRP £989 – 1069
- Availabilty: MAY 2018
Rockshox SID RLC
- New 29” 120mm option
- New friction-reducing DebonAir™ air spring delivers the most responsive forks and rear shocks in RockShox history, maintaining traction in more conditions than ever before
- Charger™ 2 damper with Rebound, Lockout and Low-Speed compression adjustment
- Factory tuned Dig Valve offering mid-stroke support
- TwistLoc™ and OneLoc™ remote compatibility
- SRP £769 – 839
- Availabilty: MAY 2018
Rockshox SID RL
- New 29” 120mm option
- New friction-reducing DebonAir™ air spring delivers the most responsive forks and rear shocks in RockShox history, maintaining traction in more conditions than ever before
- Charger™ 2 damper is lighter and more bump-compliant than original Charger
- Solid lockout compression adjustment; external rebound damping adjustment
- TwistLoc™ and OneLoc™ remote compatibility
- SRP £589 – 659*
- Availabilty: MAY 2018
Now that the DebonAir air spring has upped the plushness of the start stroke it’s no surprise to see that the ways in which XC racers can go ahead and lock out all the plushness have been upped…
RockShox TwistLoc remote lockout
Namely, there’s a new TwistLoc lockout system that looks like a Gripshift unit albeit one with a little release button on the collar too. TwistLoc can be configured to lockout both the fork and rear shock at the same time. Or just one or t’other.
Interestingly, RockShox state the TwistLoc falls within their “XC, Trail, Enduro, and DH” ranges. So one can assume we’ll see more remote lock-out (or firm-up at least) activity in other racing realms besides XC.
RockShox Trailhead app
“A starting point for your fork’s setup. Tuning information is available for 2018 and newer RockShox front suspension.”
It’s essentially a more in-depth, accurate and helpful version of the ‘rider weight / recommended pressure’ sticker you find on the back of RockShox’s fork legs. It gives you a precise recommended pressure is psi for your exact weight and it trell syou how many clicks of rebound to dial in.
While it’s not anything like ShockWiz (which requires additional hardware obviously) but it is something that a lot of riders will find helpful and will improve their bike rides.
So that’s good.